Wing Announces New Store-to-Door Drone Delivery Model for Densely Populated Cities

Wing’s drone delivery service operates in several parts of the globe, estimating that by 2030, drones could deliver up to 6 percent of all household purchases. Now the company announces it wants to launch a new model for drone delivery, expanding into densely populated metropolitan areas.
Wing’s new store-to-door service is going to debut in the United States, with Walgreens being the first retailer in the country to test the new on-demand air delivery system. The first operations are going to take place at a Dallas-Fort Worth area Walgreens store, serving just Frisco and Little Elm for now. But Wing plans to expand its operation all over the country, and eventually everywhere in the world.
A drone delivery hub will be set up at the Walgreens store, an operation that Wing claims will only take a few hours. It will function as a command center, and these tiny hangars will be easy to install at any business interested in using Wing’s drone delivery solution.
Stores will be able to deploy a fleet of drones from their parking lots, their roofs, or other spaces adjacent to their buildings.
For the model launch, Walgreen’s staff will process the orders, then load the packages onto the delivery drones, and let Wing’s operators take it from there, overseeing the entire delivery operation.
While Wing is now aiming at bringing its drone delivery service to more crowded places such as densely populated urban areas, it’s had a lot of time to test and develop its technology up until now, but in smaller towns.
It was Wing’s service that turned the Australian city of Logan into the drone delivery capital of the world, as boasted by the town’s residents. Over 50,000 deliveries have been made by drone over there since 2019, with the company recently launching a rooftop delivery service in Logan as well, by partnering with retail group Vicinity Centres.
A drone delivery hub will be set up at the Walgreens store, an operation that Wing claims will only take a few hours. It will function as a command center, and these tiny hangars will be easy to install at any business interested in using Wing’s drone delivery solution.
Stores will be able to deploy a fleet of drones from their parking lots, their roofs, or other spaces adjacent to their buildings.
For the model launch, Walgreen’s staff will process the orders, then load the packages onto the delivery drones, and let Wing’s operators take it from there, overseeing the entire delivery operation.
While Wing is now aiming at bringing its drone delivery service to more crowded places such as densely populated urban areas, it’s had a lot of time to test and develop its technology up until now, but in smaller towns.
It was Wing’s service that turned the Australian city of Logan into the drone delivery capital of the world, as boasted by the town’s residents. Over 50,000 deliveries have been made by drone over there since 2019, with the company recently launching a rooftop delivery service in Logan as well, by partnering with retail group Vicinity Centres.