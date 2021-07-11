Will Smith Takes a Dive in World’s Deepest Pool, Complete With Sunken City

One of the many perks of being a celebrity is getting early access to incredible stuff that the general public doesn’t even know about. Case in point: Will Smith going for a dive in what is now officially the world’s deepest dive pool, the aptly named Deep Dive Dubai.
You can’t fault Poland and the UK for not trying. Until just recently, Poland’s Deepspot was the deepest dive pool in the world (with a maximum depth of 45.4 meters / 149 feet), a title that Blue Abyss in Cornwall, UK, hoped to snatch soon (50 meters / 164 feet). The Guinness Book of World Records officially passed the crown to Dubai and its Deep Dive Dubai at the end of last month.
Like the other two deep-dive pools, this one functions as a training facility and research center, but the focus right now is on its entertainment potential. With a maximum depth of 60 meters (196 feet), the pool features a sunken city at the bottom, complete with trees, abandoned cars, game rooms, library and everything else you can think of, all of which can be explored with a guide or on your own.
Will Smith was among the first to give this underwater adventure a go, though he’s yet to share how it turned out. Late this week, he shared a video of himself on the edge of the pool, about to head in. He doesn’t say when he visited the place and he’s yet to post video from underwater, so this is most likely some sort of sponcon. You can see the video at the bottom of the page, along with the official presentation.
Filled with 14 million liters (3.7 million gallons) of freshwater kept constantly at 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit), the pool is inspired by UAE’s history of pearl diving, so it’s shaped like an oyster. It also features an underwater movie studio and an editing room nearby (not underwater, of course), as well as state-of-the-art lightning and sound system, to recreate the most varied environments.
The facility, which also counted crown prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum as an early VIP guest, is rigged with security cameras both underwater and on land, to ensure the safety of everyone present. Guests who are more comfortable on land can check out the underwater adventures through a myriad of windows looking in at the “abandoned” city.
For the time being, Deep Dive Dubai is open on reservation only, but it will open to the general public at the end of this month. As noted above, the facility will double as research, training and educational center.
