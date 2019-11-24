Widebody Volkswagen Arteon Rendering Looks Unreal With Carbon Aero

Look, the VW Arteon is not a sports car. But there's no rule that says anything with the word "coupe" in its description should be sporty. However, Volkswagen doesn't make any particular car that's wicked-fast, so for a race car conversion, we might as well use the Arteon.
South American graphics artist Hugo Silva did just that with the widebody Arteon he put together. It's the super-excessive bolt-on style that we love so much. Plus since digital carbon fiber is free, it was spread all over the custom aero components.
We could tell you that the wheels probably wouldn't be able to turn on this or we could quickly move on to the back, which sports a bolt ducktail spoiler and lovers over the rear windshield. As if visibility wasn't bad enough back there!
Nobody has done something amazing with the Arteon and looking at the demand for this car, it's not about to change. The spiritual successor to the CC doesn't have the kind of cult following or powerhouse engines for the job.
In America, the model is new yet quite the slow seller. But Europe has it since May 2017, and since then, sales total only about 40,000. We'd wager that at least 50% of those got the boring 2-liter TDI engine too. The most exciting version of the four-door had 280 horsepower and AWD on its side, giving it the ability to go 0 to 62mph in about 6 seconds.
Rumors and official statements from VW outlined an Arteon R model. But it was supposed to be ready by next year and with no prototypes around, we're not optimistic. If approved, the hot Arteon would probably have either the 2.5 TFSI from the RS3 or a rumored VR6 turbo unit that nobody has seen outside of maybe China.
As you can tell, it's not looking good for the Arteon, which is why a rendering like this will lift its spirits. Though not as wild, the older Passat CC model did get a nice widebody kit worth mentioning here.
