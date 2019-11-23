autoevolution

Widebody C8 Corvette "Blade" Looks Like a ZR1, Has Carbon Aero Package

Since the real world arrival of the C8 Chevrolet Corvette has been delayed to February next year, we're all eager to meet the mid-engined animal at our local Cars & Coffee. However, the world wide web doesn't enjoy to watch the paint dry, preferring to fill up the time with pixels instead. And this is how we end up with renderings such as the one starting at us from behind the screen.
This C8 Corvette has been given a noticeable aerodynamic transformation and its newfound widebody kit is just the beginning of it all. Sure, the more generous fenders are easy to spot, not least thanks to the air extractors up front. But it's the carbon downforce package of the beast that seems to stand out the most.

Up front, we're looking at a generously-sized lip spoiler, while the design of the aero blades above is simply stunning - we'll quickly go over the red halo lights of the vehicle, though.

Then we have the rear wing, which might just remind one of the similar element that's part of the C7 Corvette ZR1's ZTK Track Performance Package. And this is where it all gets even more interesting.

You see, this rendering was created to play with the C8 and, like most of its kind, is supposed to give the car a pumped-up look that usually found on aftermarket creations. Nevertheless, the whole thing, not just the rear wing, could very well be a representation of the inevitable C8 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1.

Of course, with the said badge normally appearing towards the end of a Corvette's life cycle, all we can do for now is admire this eye candy. Speaking of which, we must thank pixel label Jota Automotive for the rendering of the contraption, which you can find in the social media posts below.


