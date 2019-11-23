Widebody C8 Corvette "Blade" Looks Like a ZR1, Has Carbon Aero Package

View this post on Instagram

Here it is in all its glory, my custom Corvette C8. #automotivegram #automotiveculture #racecarshit #racecardesign #bodykits #studioshooting #render3d #renderoftheday #corvettec8 #chevycorvette#area51 #studio #warehouse #indoors #underground #lowandstanced #automotivedesign #automotivedaily #3drender #corvettefamily #customcar #stance_daily #studiolighting #studiosetup #baggedlife #stancenation #corvette #racecar #sportscar #supercar

A post shared by Jota Automotive (@jota_automotive) on Nov 22, 2019 at 10:29am PST