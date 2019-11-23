Widebody C8 Corvette "Blade" Looks Like a ZR1, Has Carbon Aero Package

Up front, we're looking at a generously-sized lip spoiler, while the design of the aero blades above is simply stunning - we'll quickly go over the red halo lights of the vehicle, though.
Then we have the rear wing, which might just remind one of the similar element that's part of the C7 Corvette ZR1's ZTK Track Performance Package. And this is where it all gets even more interesting.
You see, this rendering was created to play with the C8 and, like most of its kind, is supposed to give the car a pumped-up look that usually found on aftermarket creations. Nevertheless, the whole thing, not just the rear wing, could very well be a representation of the inevitable C8 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1.
Of course, with the said badge normally appearing towards the end of a Corvette's life cycle, all we can do for now is admire this eye candy. Speaking of which, we must thank pixel label Jota Automotive for the rendering of the contraption, which you can find in the social media posts below.
View this post on Instagram
This Vette has an attitude problem. #chevy #corvette #3d #Blender3d #blender #keyshot #photoshop #hypercar #supercar #exotic #ExoticCars #needforspeed #carculture #bigwing #bigwanggang #jotaautomotive #jotaautomotiverenderings #american #muscle #americanmuscle #v8 #ls #racecar #carbonfiber #stance #stancenation #badattitude #meanmugging
View this post on Instagram
Here it is in all its glory, my custom Corvette C8. #automotivegram #automotiveculture #racecarshit #racecardesign #bodykits #studioshooting #render3d #renderoftheday #corvettec8 #chevycorvette#area51 #studio #warehouse #indoors #underground #lowandstanced #automotivedesign #automotivedaily #3drender #corvettefamily #customcar #stance_daily #studiolighting #studiosetup #baggedlife #stancenation #corvette #racecar #sportscar #supercar