Widebody Audi R8 "Bad Boy" Looks Like Thanos

At least to these eyes, this Audi R8 widebody rendering looks a bit like Thanos. And, as is the case with the Marvel Comics supervillain, this R8 is inevitable. Allow me to explain.
Whether we're talking about the builds you meet at your local Cars and Coffee events or the renderings that show up in your social media feed, the number of these projects has grown exponentially.
As for this particular one, it's certainly not for everybody - even if you enjoy uber-wide fenders, there's so much going on here. Of course, fans of the genre will appreciate just that.
The starting point for this pixel portrait was the facelifted incarnation of the second-generation Audi R8, which showed up last year - the front end design of the factory model is more crowded to start with, so perhaps the artist (more on this in a few moments) sought inspiration in this.
Up front, the massive lip spoiler seems to replicate the air vents Audi designers introduced above the front grille. Then we have the vented hood, which seems to have taken a hint or two front the R8 LMS GT4, the customer racer version of the German velocity toy.
Then again, the super-sized arches of this Ingolstadt supercar makes the said racecars look tame. In fact, the side view is so loaded with details that the original air intakes almost seem like they're not there.
The rear wing, which features swan neck mounts, also reminds us of the downforce hardware found at the posterior of the R8 LMS GT4.
Much to nobody's surprise, the R8 now features an air setup, which almost allows the thing to touch the asphalt, while its concave wheels, with their red finish, act like attention magnets.
For the record, digital label Jota Automotive is responsible for the pixels that now rest on our screens.
As for this particular one, it's certainly not for everybody - even if you enjoy uber-wide fenders, there's so much going on here. Of course, fans of the genre will appreciate just that.
The starting point for this pixel portrait was the facelifted incarnation of the second-generation Audi R8, which showed up last year - the front end design of the factory model is more crowded to start with, so perhaps the artist (more on this in a few moments) sought inspiration in this.
Up front, the massive lip spoiler seems to replicate the air vents Audi designers introduced above the front grille. Then we have the vented hood, which seems to have taken a hint or two front the R8 LMS GT4, the customer racer version of the German velocity toy.
Then again, the super-sized arches of this Ingolstadt supercar makes the said racecars look tame. In fact, the side view is so loaded with details that the original air intakes almost seem like they're not there.
The rear wing, which features swan neck mounts, also reminds us of the downforce hardware found at the posterior of the R8 LMS GT4.
Much to nobody's surprise, the R8 now features an air setup, which almost allows the thing to touch the asphalt, while its concave wheels, with their red finish, act like attention magnets.
For the record, digital label Jota Automotive is responsible for the pixels that now rest on our screens.
View this post on Instagram
A set of @1221wheels look right at home in my widebody R8. HDRi by @hdrmaps #automotivegram #automotiveculture #racecarshit #1221wheels #bodykits #luxurysportscar #render3d #renderoftheday #coupe #audir8 #sunset #automotivedesign #automotivedaily #3drender #audi #stance #widebody #r8 #outdoors #fatboy #bodykits #stancenation #german #driftcar #sportscar #supercar #pier #beach #clean #automotive