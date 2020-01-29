Acura Reminds Us the NSX Exists With Up-Close Look at Twin-Turbo V6 Engine

When Honda came out with the original NSX, you could hear jaws drop, hitting the floor in awe. “How is it possible to make a supercar that you can daily?” The second coming wasn’t as impressive because the Ford Motor Company took center stage at the Detroit Auto Show with three performance models. As a brief refresher, the NSX played second fiddle to the Shelby GT350, F-150 Raptor, and GT.

