Ferrari 812 "GTO" Spotted Testing Ultimate V12, Expect 9,500 RPM Swansong

Some vehicles, even certain supercars, need an element of surprise to fully engage the audience. The Ferrari 812 GTO (the nameplate is still tentative) certainly isn't one of them. We knew a track special based on the 812 Superfast is coming and while these images deliver a prototype sighting, none of it will affect the spectacle of the Prancing Horse's release.
The reason for which the 812 Gran Turismo Omologato (this badge is Italian for "Grand Touring Homologated" and dates back to the iconic 1962 250 GTO) is its engine. In fact, this is just one of the reasons, but we'll get to the others in a minute.
You see, the newcomer is expected to introduce the swansong of the Ferrari F140, a 65-degree DOHC V12 engine family that has been with us road drivers since 2002, when the all-mighty Enzo was introduced. Meanwhile, the various F140 derivatives have animated road-going Prancing Horses like the 599, the FF, the F12, the LaFerrari (of course), the GTC4Lusso and, obviously, the 812, along with the Monza SP1/SP2.
World's most powerful N/A road car motor? Engine of the Year Award? Yes, there are multiple such accolades in this motor's trophy cabinet. However, the Italians are expected to take the thing well past the 8,500 rpm redline of the 812 Superfast/GTS and even above the 9,000 rpm it offered on the LaF, so you can expect at least 850 ponies with a sky-is-the-limit 9,500 rpm.
Future V12 Fezzas, such as the Purosangue SUV, will probably use a "new" family of engines - keep in mind that the carmaker trademarked an atmospheric spark-coupled injection motor last year, albeit with this appearing to still pack the 65-degree angle that defines the F140, while aiming for higher efficiency.
Of course, super-GT-based special such as the 812 GTO won't be dominated by its powerplant. Instead, the razor-sharp handling and the still-there coziness aspects of the machine will make for an intoxicating mix. Unlike its predecessor, the F12 TDF, the newcomer should be easy to manage at the limit.
Compared to the 812 Superfast, we can expect a friendlier scale footprint, along with serious extra downforce - the pair of spy pics in the post below (lens tip to Lorenzo Roman via Wilco Block) talks of the said aero changes, albeit with the prototype still not allowing us to notice the production design.
You see, the newcomer is expected to introduce the swansong of the Ferrari F140, a 65-degree DOHC V12 engine family that has been with us road drivers since 2002, when the all-mighty Enzo was introduced. Meanwhile, the various F140 derivatives have animated road-going Prancing Horses like the 599, the FF, the F12, the LaFerrari (of course), the GTC4Lusso and, obviously, the 812, along with the Monza SP1/SP2.
World's most powerful N/A road car motor? Engine of the Year Award? Yes, there are multiple such accolades in this motor's trophy cabinet. However, the Italians are expected to take the thing well past the 8,500 rpm redline of the 812 Superfast/GTS and even above the 9,000 rpm it offered on the LaF, so you can expect at least 850 ponies with a sky-is-the-limit 9,500 rpm.
Future V12 Fezzas, such as the Purosangue SUV, will probably use a "new" family of engines - keep in mind that the carmaker trademarked an atmospheric spark-coupled injection motor last year, albeit with this appearing to still pack the 65-degree angle that defines the F140, while aiming for higher efficiency.
Of course, super-GT-based special such as the 812 GTO won't be dominated by its powerplant. Instead, the razor-sharp handling and the still-there coziness aspects of the machine will make for an intoxicating mix. Unlike its predecessor, the F12 TDF, the newcomer should be easy to manage at the limit.
Compared to the 812 Superfast, we can expect a friendlier scale footprint, along with serious extra downforce - the pair of spy pics in the post below (lens tip to Lorenzo Roman via Wilco Block) talks of the said aero changes, albeit with the prototype still not allowing us to notice the production design.