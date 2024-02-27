Why Should We Care About This 1971 Challenger and Its 413 V8 Since It's Not for Sale?

More than half a century ago, Dodge was going flat-out toward an ugly revolution that shook the company to its core. In 1970, the Challenger joined the Charger in the muscle line-up, under the ‘pony car’ section, and things looked promising. The Challenger pushed 77,000 units through showrooms – quite a performance, considering the fierce competition, both from within the Mopar family and the other Two Bigs.

30 photos Photo: ebay.com