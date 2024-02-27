2024 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro 82 kWh Updated With Torquier APP 550 Rear Electric Motor

The Volkswagen ID.4 accounted for 11.5 percent of the German automaker's total deliveries in the United States last year. The compact-sized crossover has received a few notable upgrades for 2024 to keep the sales momentum going, but alas, Volkswagen prioritized the 82-kWh battery over the standard pack with 62 kilowatt hours to its name.
For starters, ID.4 crossovers equipped with the larger pack feature backlit sliders for the 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Be it rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, Volkswagen also improved the rear drive unit. Internally referred to as the APP 550, said electric motor is the highest-torque unit fitted to a Volkswagen electric vehicle so far.
Wolfsburg's favorite son claims 282 horsepower and 402 pound-feet (545 Nm) of torque as opposed to 201 horsepower and 229 pound-feet (310 Nm) for the old motor used in 2023 and earlier models. Introduced by the ID.7 sedan, the APP 550 connects to the rear wheels through a diff and a single-speed gearbox. All-wheel-drive ID.4s are good for up to 335 horsepower, but maximum speed remains electronically limited to 112 mph (180 kph).
Volkswagen also waxes lyrical about a revised infotainment menu and a more intuitive climate control interface. That's not all, though, because the ID.4 has entered the 2024 model year with a revised shifter and a new layout for the steering wheel.
Instead of a rocker switch, prospective customers are presented with a stalk on the right side of the steering column. Although not big of a change, it sure is far superior to the rocker switch. Regarding the steering wheel, its layout has been changed in the name of intuitive functionality. ID.4 S grades feature a heated steering wheel as standard.
As per the High-Voltage System Limited Warranty, the 2024 Volkswagen ID.4 should retain 70 percent of its original battery capacity at the very least after eight years or 100,000 miles (160,000 kilometers). The bumper-to-bumper warranty covers the vehicle's first four years or 50,000 miles (80,000 miles). Every new ID.4 comes with the Carefree Maintenance Program, which – as implied – stands for scheduled maintenance services. For how long? Two years or 20,000 miles (30,000 kilometers).
At the very bottom of the attached press release, Volkswagen lists the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 as direct rivals for its compact electric sport utility vehicle. Both are based on the E-GMP vehicle architecture, which is an 800-volt affair instead of 400 volts for the Volkswagen MEB platform.
Manufactured in South Korea rather than Chattanooga for the ID.4, the Ioniq 5 carries a starting price of $41,800 (plus $1,375) at the moment of reporting. Driving range tops 303 miles (488 kilometers) as opposed to 291 miles (468 kilometers) for the rear-drive ID.4 Pro and ID.4 Pro S. The EV6 is pricier at $42,600, yet improves on the Ioniq 5 to 310 miles (499 kilometers).
For 2024, the rear drive unit is a three-phase permanent magnet synchronous motor. The inverter was developed in-house, including the software. Up front, all-wheel-drive vehicles feature an asynchronous electric motor. Prices for the ID.4 start at $39,735 (sans destination charge) for the 62-kWh battery, whereas the 82 can be had for $44,875 at the very least. Destination is $1,425 regardless of grade. Vehicles equipped with SK On modules and cells qualify for the $7,500 federal tax credit.
