Why Californians Pay a Lot More for Gas Than Mississippians Do

One year ago, the national average price for a gallon of regular gas was $5.01, while diesel-powered vehicle owners were looking at $5.8 per gallon. Since then, we have come a long way, but not all Americans enjoy truly lowered prices. In California, for example, filling up remains a costly affair.

9 photos Photo: Creative_hat on Freepik / GISGeography/ Cliparts / autoevolution edit