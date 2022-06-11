Premium Gas Is Now $9.79 a Gallon in California, People Ponder Quitting Their Jobs

A Ukrainian blogger living in the U.S. shared on social media what the price of gas is after filling up her car. She also showed her followers how much a cup of coffee costs. The prices people have to pay in California are incredibly high at the moment.
Today we’ve learned that gas now has a national average price of $5. For people living in the U.S. their entire lives, this is upsetting. It only means that your monthly paycheck continues to shrink. Add inflation into the mix, and all you’re getting is more problems nobody asked for.
But Americans living in California are feeling the effects of the current market conditions. The blogger showed her followers that a gallon of premium gas (91) now costs almost $10. For 9.4 gallons put in the tank, she paid $92.37! It’s a lot.
Moreover, she also bought a coffee, for which she paid another $9.96. The prices Californians have to put up with are going off the charts.
Some people reacted to her short video and said there are better offers out there. A follower recommended her to visit Costco and sign up for membership there. Available data shows that in counties like Imperial, the cheapest gas available is priced at $6.19 per gallon. On the other hand, in Humboldt County, customers have to pay $6.83 per gallon. This is a 64-cent difference per gallon that’s currently in place in the same state, according to AAA.
But these are average prices, so anomalies like the one presented by the blogger here can happen.
The current administration is trying to figure out solutions that will bring the price of gas down, but nothing has proved effective yet. There are more ideas in the pipeline, but it will take some time to see them in action. Even the U.S. energy secretary admitted we might have to deal with a “rough summer.”
With gas prices going through the roof, more Americans are thinking about quitting their jobs and finding something else closer to home. Some would like to go back to remote work, but that’s unfortunately not possible with many companies. Management wants everyone back in the office, a move that was recently popularized by Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk. This might not bode well with those that don't have all-electric cars or trucks.
