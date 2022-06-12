Fuel Station Drops the Price of Premium Gas to 69 Cents a Gallon, Drivers Rush To Fill Up

More on this:

1 Premium Gas Is Now $9.79 a Gallon in California, People Ponder Quitting Their Jobs

2 U.S. Mechanics Are Warning Drivers To Park in Safe and Well-Lit Areas, Here's Why

3 Millionaire Ice-T Relates to Every Driver’s Pain, Says He Was Robbed at the Gas Station

4 Fuel Hoarder Buys Almost $1,700 Worth of Fuel, Loses It on the Street, Gets Fined

5 We're Still Enduring the Consequences of Lead in Gas, a Decision Made 100 Years Ago