Here's How to Score One Year's Worth of Free Fuel or EV Charging

Ever dreamed of not having to pay for gas or electricity? Don’t lose hope because it can happen! There’s a new raffle that will make 11 Americans who own a vehicle very happy. The best thing about it? No tickets or extra chances are being sold, so everyone gets an equal, free shot at winning!
First things first, let's revisit the current values displayed at the pump. The average price of regular gas at the time of writing is $3.4 per gallon ($0.9 per liter) nationally, while diesel costs $4.2 a gallon ($1.1 a liter), according to the most recent AAA data.
Drivers who ditched the internal combustion engine spend on average $6 to fully charge their "clean" car. That's the cost estimated by the Department of Energy for a vehicle that has a range of 200 mi (322 km). But owners of BEVs who travel more frequently and use DC fast chargers will know that this value is not going to be shown often. Considering Tesla's $0.25 per kWh median fee, adding 250 mi (402 km) of range can cost $25 or more.
However, it's worth noting that BEVs can also be charged at home. Generally, the price per kWh is lower for non-commercial customers, so the charging costs might end up looking a lot more appealing for people who can plug in, while their vehicle is not being used.
But no matter what type of powertrain your current car has, few things in this world are better than free stuff, especially free gas! So, you will most likely enjoy hearing that there is a new sweepstake that seeks to find 11 lucky Americans who won’t have to worry about filling up or charging their vehicles - for a year!
Autotrader wants to properly celebrate the launch of its “Best New Cars of 2023” list, which is meant to help undecided buyers pull the trigger on a vehicle that has already gone through some proper testing. So, the idea it came up with was to organize a raffle that’s free for everyone, and each person gets only one shot at being among the lucky winners. It probably doesn’t get any fairer than this when luck is involved.
But before we tell you how to get involved, let’s look at the vehicles that made a very good impression. The 11 Best New Cars of 2023 listed in alphabetical order are, as follows:
This list does feel a bit heavy on the Japanese side of automotive things, but we can’t disagree. These are solid choices for anyone who is looking to buy or lease a new vehicle. I’m just a tad bit baffled that Rivian’s R1S didn’t manage to occupy one of the 11 spots. But the team responsible for this list had many criteria to consider, so I’m not going to argue against one of the models that won this year’s competition.
The company says that an American spends on average $173 to fill up every month, citing Kelley Blue Book data. But the raffle gives the 11 winners $250 to either buy gas or pay for electricity. That’s $3,000 that can go towards keeping you on the road.
To join the fun, all you must do is fill this simple form with your name and email address, and select what your current car is running on – fuel or electricity. Then, tick the box that says you’ve read the rules and click on the orange “Enter Now” button.
The winners will be selected through random drawing on April 24, three days after the sweepstakes ends. If you’re going to be among the lucky few, expect an email that’ll inform you about the outcome.
It’s a fair game for everybody involved! Good luck!
Drivers who ditched the internal combustion engine spend on average $6 to fully charge their "clean" car. That's the cost estimated by the Department of Energy for a vehicle that has a range of 200 mi (322 km). But owners of BEVs who travel more frequently and use DC fast chargers will know that this value is not going to be shown often. Considering Tesla's $0.25 per kWh median fee, adding 250 mi (402 km) of range can cost $25 or more.
However, it's worth noting that BEVs can also be charged at home. Generally, the price per kWh is lower for non-commercial customers, so the charging costs might end up looking a lot more appealing for people who can plug in, while their vehicle is not being used.
But no matter what type of powertrain your current car has, few things in this world are better than free stuff, especially free gas! So, you will most likely enjoy hearing that there is a new sweepstake that seeks to find 11 lucky Americans who won’t have to worry about filling up or charging their vehicles - for a year!
Autotrader wants to properly celebrate the launch of its “Best New Cars of 2023” list, which is meant to help undecided buyers pull the trigger on a vehicle that has already gone through some proper testing. So, the idea it came up with was to organize a raffle that’s free for everyone, and each person gets only one shot at being among the lucky winners. It probably doesn’t get any fairer than this when luck is involved.
But before we tell you how to get involved, let’s look at the vehicles that made a very good impression. The 11 Best New Cars of 2023 listed in alphabetical order are, as follows:
- Acura Integra;
- BMW 740i/760i xDrive;
- Chevrolet Corvette Z06;
- Genesis GV60;
- Honda Civic Type R;
- Honda CR-V;
- Hyundai Palisade;
- Kia Sportage;
- Nissan Z;
- Toyota GR Corolla;
- Toyota Prius.
This list does feel a bit heavy on the Japanese side of automotive things, but we can’t disagree. These are solid choices for anyone who is looking to buy or lease a new vehicle. I’m just a tad bit baffled that Rivian’s R1S didn’t manage to occupy one of the 11 spots. But the team responsible for this list had many criteria to consider, so I’m not going to argue against one of the models that won this year’s competition.
The company says that an American spends on average $173 to fill up every month, citing Kelley Blue Book data. But the raffle gives the 11 winners $250 to either buy gas or pay for electricity. That’s $3,000 that can go towards keeping you on the road.
To join the fun, all you must do is fill this simple form with your name and email address, and select what your current car is running on – fuel or electricity. Then, tick the box that says you’ve read the rules and click on the orange “Enter Now” button.
The winners will be selected through random drawing on April 24, three days after the sweepstakes ends. If you’re going to be among the lucky few, expect an email that’ll inform you about the outcome.
It’s a fair game for everybody involved! Good luck!