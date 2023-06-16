White Tesla Model 3 'Project Highland' Prototype Shows Intriguing New Details

The refreshed Tesla Model 3 is closer than ever to its official unveiling, but we still don't know much about the updated model. Almost everything we assumed was based on a few prototype sightings and a leaked picture of its front end. A new prototype reveals a few more details about Model 3's rear.
If we're to believe rumors, Project Highland is not only in series production at Giga Shanghai but on the way to US shores too. We have no idea when to expect the new model to be officially unveiled. Some say it might happen during the Q2 earnings call in July, while others expected an early appearance at the Shenzhen Auto Show, which debuted on June 16. Sales start is even more uncertain, although Tesla targets the Model 3 inventory with price cuts and other incentives. This is a sign the EV maker wants to trim the existing stock to make way for the refreshed model.
Whether the launch is in a month or three is less important. The few things we were allowed to see on the prototypes caught testing on public roads show that the refreshed model has a nicer design. The front looks more streamlined, with striking headlights. The rear is still a mystery, although we've seen realistic renderings. A new picture shared on social media shows that these renderings were surprisingly accurate.
A lucky Tesla fan snapped a white prototype of the Model 3 "Project Highland," which reveals more than Tesla may have wanted. The black cladding on the charge port was loose, supposedly after a charging session, showing more of the taillight design. Being white, this prototype reveals more at the seams of the black cladding, including the shape of the trunk lid. This differs from the renderings and is probably identical to the one in the current Model 3.
Technically, we expect the refreshed Model 3 to follow the Model Y recipe. Although the best-selling model in Tesla's lineup has not been officially refreshed, it got many updates under the hood. The structural battery pack, front and rear megacastings, and updated suspension are also expected to be part of the Project Highland refresh. Tesla will introduce its new hairpin motors if it hasn't already. More far-fetched expectations would be the LMFP battery packs, which combine the price advantage of LFP cells with the higher energy density of the NMC cells.
Initial rumors indicated that Tesla aims to cut costs and possibly corners to make the Model 3 as cost-effective as possible. Still, new information shows that the upcoming Model 3 has interesting features. Based on recent findings, Tesla Model 3 will come with ventilated seats and ambient lighting, which Tesla fans have requested. Interestingly, although the audio system in the Tesla EVs is considered one of the best on the market, insiders claim the EV maker will also offer an upgraded sound system with the refreshed model.
