5 Last Hurrah for James Bond: No Time to Die Final Trailers Deliver the Action

3 No Time to Die Gears Up with Official Podcast Ahead of Premiere

2 Eight of James Bond's Most Famous Cars Parked Together in America for the First Time

1 New James Bond Movie Is the Ultimate Test Drive for the Range Rover Sport SVR

When Not Dressed Up to the Nines, James Bond Probably Wears His Adidas Sneakers

Honoring a legend of modern cinema is never easy. Especially if we are talking about the iconic 007 agent James Bond. But Adidas feels up to the task, and then some more. 6 photos



So even though we’re more used to seeing



Selected retail partners are also included in the deal, as everybody



Naturally, Adidas doesn’t come empty-handed – sort of speak, since we are dealing with footwear – at the party. Instead, they announced the introduction of a new range of UltraBOOST styles, “all inspired by the world of 007.” The Adidas Creators Club members will get dibs on the very first member of the new line, the UltraBOOST DNA White Tuxedo from September 17th. This is a “limited edition iteration of the silhouette that celebrates one of James Bond’s best-known style statements,” the tuxedo dress code.



The



The epic series of films inspired by Ian Fleming's literary series is usually all about the ultra-luxury lifestyle of a field secret agent. They paint a rosy picture of perfect-fit tuxedos, beautiful sidekicks and performance-enhanced Aston Martin cars . But even 007 needs to relax from time to time or at least go for a run to maintain his athletics performance.So even though we’re more used to seeing James Bond dressed up to the nines than wearing sneakers and a comfy outfit, Adidas still felt it would be cool to celebrate the latest release in the movie series with their original work. Enter the “adidas x James Bond Collection,” which is going to premiere on September 24th on the 007store.com, adidas.com or the adidas app, among others.Selected retail partners are also included in the deal, as everybody needs to chip in for the fans to believe that “No Time to Die” will finally celebrate its many-times-postponed gala premiere. That one is scheduled on September 28th, followed by a regular release from September 30th globally (October 8th for the United States, though).Naturally, Adidas doesn’t come empty-handed – sort of speak, since we are dealing with footwear – at the party. Instead, they announced the introduction of a new range of UltraBOOST styles, “all inspired by the world of 007.” The Adidas Creators Club members will get dibs on the very first member of the new line, the UltraBOOST DNA White Tuxedo from September 17th. This is a “limited edition iteration of the silhouette that celebrates one of James Bond’s best-known style statements,” the tuxedo dress code.The footwear pack will also include a trio of regular “suspects”. These will be the 20 Black Tuxedo (celebrating the classic black version of 007 tuxedos, but also a particular scene shot in Cuba), the 20 Q Branch, as well as the 20 No Time to Die Villain, which is naturally inspired by the antagonist Safin, played by Rami Malek.

load press release