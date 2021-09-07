Expensive NYC Bridge Tolls Every Smart Gearhead Must Avoid (And Ways To Get Around Them)

No Time to Die Gears Up with Official Podcast Ahead of Premiere

When you’re a decades-old franchise, you must keep up with the times. The latest James Bond movie, No Time to Die, is announcing an official podcast with new behind-the-scenes information. 6 photos



But the people behid the movie know how to grow the anticipation, and they’re betting on their fans to be there for them. As part of the promotion segment for the upcoming film, No Time to Die will also have an official six-episode podcast series.



In the podcast, which will officially premiere this Thursday, September 9, the actors of the film will sit down and talk about what it’s like making the movie.



“I get shot and then I get blown up. It feels like James Bond to me,” lead actor David Craig says in the short trailer. He surely will have a lot to comment, given that this movie will mark his final journey with the iconic character. He will surely want to go out with a bang, and has a lot of fun facts to tell in the podcast.



When it comes to Rami Malek’s role, the Bond film marks his first as a villain. Talking about the upcoming film, he commented that he “looked at every villain in the history of films to prepare for this role.”



The podcast will even include Billie Eilish, who sang the latest James Bond theme, “No Time to Die.” She also won a Grammy Award for the Best Song Written for Visual Media.



British film critic James King will host the six-part podcast which promises to cover everything about the movie, the locations,



The movie will be out in theaters on 11 November 2021. Until then, check out the trailer for the podcast:



