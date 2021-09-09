5 This Manual 1967 Mercury Cougar 289 Is Looking for a New and Caring Owner

Eight of James Bond's Most Famous Cars Parked Together in America for the First Time

If you thought the privilege of seeing your favorite James Bond vehicle was reserved for people in Bond’s native England, the Peterson Automotive Museum in Los Angeles is ready to prove you wrong. 6 photos



The first event of its kind in North America, the Bond In Motion exhibit will feature some of the finest automotive highlights of one of the longest-standing movie franchises in history. That includes the 1977 Lotus Esprit turned into a working submarine in The Spy Who Loved Me, the 1985 Aston Martin V8 from The Living Daylights, the



The Bond In Motion exhibit is as official as they get, and has the involvement of the Ian Fleming Foundation and EON Productions, with blessings given by the Bond series’ current production studio, MGM. The movie giant delegated the shipping of all exhibited cars from the UK to DHL, the company that’s overseen the logistics of the last five previous Bond movies.



The museum will host an opening ceremony on the night of September 23rd, before the exhibit’s public opening, to celebrate the momentous occasion of such sought-after and memorable Bond cars finally making their long-awaited American tour. General admission to the museum is $16 for regular patrons, $14 for seniors, and $11 for children ages 4 to 17.



