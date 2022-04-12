What Not to Do in a BMW M4 Convertible Unless You Want to Go Tumbling Down

A group of four men attended the Ultimate BMW Car Meet at the British Motor Museum and wanted to show off their ride. Two of them sat on the headrest of the backseat, feeling fly. And one of them did fly as the driver revved the engine and pressed the accelerator.
A group of four guys went parading a BMW M4 Convertible at the Ultimate BMW Car Meet at the British Motor Museum in Warwick, UK, on Sunday, April 10. For them, as for many other sports cars lovers, such models are more than just a means of transportation. They are all about power, comfort, and why not, status.
The group was slowly driving over a speed bump, trying to make a stylish exit that suddenly turned embarrassing. Instead of sitting properly, like all passengers should do, with their seatbelts fastened, two of the guys sat on the backrest of the rear seats, looking around and feeling smug.
The BMW M4 Convertible is all about performance, so they kind of had the right to feel on top of the world. Introduced in 2014, the M4 came with a 3.0-liter inline-six, rated at 431 ps (425 hp) and 550 Nm of torque, with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The Convertible was heavier than the Coupe version, due to the three-part folding metal roof and reinforced chassis, and a bit slower, but it could still hit 100 kph (62 mph) in 4.3 seconds (with the automatic gearbox) from a standstill.
But the truth is, they must've forgotten about all these. And when the driver put his right foot on the right pedal, one of the guys tumbled down from the boot lid of the open-top car. He tried to hold onto the vehicle as his friend accelerated, but to no avail.
Luckily, the man was not physically hurt during the embarrassing moment, but his ego surely must’ve taken a hit. Later on, he was seen dusting himself off and sheepishly walking back to the BMW.
So, there you have it, folks. It’s surely fun to parade in a powerful ride, but sitting properly and wearing seatbelts would definitely make you cooler.
