What Is "Liquid Wind" and Why Geely Is Testing It in Denmark

Chinese automaker Geely confirmed that it started testing in Denmark a new type of fuel for cars and trucks called “liquid wind” in some countries. Here’s why they’re doing this and why it has gained support from the government.
Denmark is looking to go ahead with “liquid wind” fuel, which is best known as e-methanol. You might have heard of it. It’s produced from captured carbon dioxide, renewable electricity, and hydrogen. The product is burned by internal combustion engines to make power. It still releases some gases that contribute to the greenhouse effect that’s warming up our planet, but not as much as trucks, ships, or cars do.
Geely, according to Autovista, wants to see if it’s feasible to use e-methanol instead of hydrogen because it’s cheaper and more environmentally friendly to make “liquid wind” than to apply electrolysis to water.
The cars and trucks used in this test wear the Geely badge, but they’re produced using Volvo’s know-how. The units will run for an unspecified period, during which data will be collected and analyzed. If the test shows that e-methanol has a proper chance of reducing the release of harmful gasses in the atmosphere, then we might see a new type of fuel being created.
The nickname “liquid wind” is used for e-methanol mostly in northern Europe thanks to a Swedish company that works on making this carbon-neutral fuel. Its name literally is Liquid Wind, and it inspired the new proprietary eponym, exactly like the term “xerox,” derived from the producer Xerox, which replaced copiers. Sooner or later, you’ll hear about it, too, because it’s easier to identify e-methanol as liquid wind. It sounds cooler too.
It isn’t the first time e-methanol is used in the transport sector. Maersk did it in 2021 to lower emissions for freighting. It was used on only one ship, and the project was also started in Denmark. The country wants to remain at the forefront of combating climate change. While doing this, they’re also securing private investments in new technologies.
Siemens Energy considers e-methanol a “universal green fuel,” but different methods of producing it have turned companies away from it. Geely hopes to change that with its tests supported by the Danish government. The European country wants new fuels for the transport sector.
We’ll have to wait for the results, as attempts at keeping the internal combustion engine are made in virtually any country with car industry. Maybe hope’s not lost yet.
