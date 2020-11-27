5 Broken Google Maps Navigation on Android Auto Is a Real Thing Now

What Google Maps? Ontario 511 Receives Winter Update with More Truck Data

Ontario 511 is the kind of super-useful application that every single region out there should have, as it provides drivers with real-time highway and traffic information. 3 photos



The application supports both English and French and also displays audio alerts of incidents, closures, weather warnings, and rest areas ahead, so theoretically, you can just leave it running in the background while using another app to get up-to-date information for your route without having to stare at the screen. With a dedicated mode for trucks, Ontario 511 has been specifically optimized to show specific information like public rest areas where drivers can stop and safely take a nap.The application is based on Google Maps , and it displays an overwhelming amount of data, including traffic speeds, incidents and closures, cameras, Waze reports, and construction zones.And thanks to the winter update, which is now live on iPhone Android , and the web , the app also comes with a Track My Plow feature that makes it possible for drivers to track the location of snowplows and salt trucks on Ontario highways.What’s more, the app can display real-time information on the winter road conditions, while also offering weather warnings powered by Environment Canada. And last but not least, truck drivers are getting up-to-date information on rest areas across the province too.“Driving during the winter months can be a challenge in every part of the province, and our government remains committed to keeping Ontario's roads and highways safe,” said Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation. “That's why we are enhancing the Ontario 511 app with winter safety features that will provide drivers with even more information so they navigate the best route.”Without a doubt, Ontario 511 is a great alternative to the likes of Google Maps and Waze , especially because it packs data from both, while also showing alerts that are updated in real-time by the local authorities.The application supports both English and French and also displays audio alerts of incidents, closures, weather warnings, and rest areas ahead, so theoretically, you can just leave it running in the background while using another app to get up-to-date information for your route without having to stare at the screen.

