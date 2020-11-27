1967 Camaro 327 Is Full of Rust, Needs New Windows and Brakes, Still a Looker

The 1967 Camaro obviously has a special place in automotive history books, and it’s all for a very simple reason: it was the one that brought to life one of the most successful Chevrolets ever produced, and which still has millions of fans all over the world.
The Camaro adventure started in September 1966 when Chevrolet shipped to dealerships the very first MY 1967 Camaro, with the first generation then manufactured until 1969 when it made room for an improved model.
The original Camaro was offered with a wide array of engine options, starting with the 230ci (3.8-liter) straight-six and ending with the 427ci (7.0-liter) V8 used on the COPO. The 307 (5.0-liter), however, was one of the most popular choices, as it was offered as standard on the first-year model.
On the other hand, a 327 (5.4-liter) is the engine responsible for putting the Camaro we have here in motion, with the owner explaining it’s still the original unit that was installed by Chevrolet so many years ago. The original transmission is there too, and they both run properly.
But not everything is only milk and honey on this Camaro, and simply browsing the gallery above should convince you about it. The body needs a lot of fixes and will be a challenge to save, and the owner explains there’s a “lot of rust all over” the car, so the Camaro needs new sheet metal pretty much everywhere you look. There are some occasional holes here and there, and while it’s a great project car, there’s no doubt quite a lot of work is required to fully restore it.
The interior doesn’t look that bad, but we’re not getting any information as to how complete and original this Camaro is inside.
The odometer indicates 74,000 miles (119,091 km).
The price of the Camaro is for Internet to decide, as the car has been listed for auction on eBay. The highest bid right now is $5,100.
