Waze to Provide Navigation to More Shops Thanks to Highly Anticipated Update

Waze continues to be one of the most popular navigation apps, and this is not only because it helps drivers get around the insane rush hour traffic in the cities they live in, but also thanks to the accurate directions that it provides to most locations.
As you probably know already, Waze can guide you not only to a specific address but also to a point of interest, such as a shop, as long as this has already been added to its database.
And this feature comes with the added benefit of extra information, such as nearby parking lots, more information about the store, and other details.
Given 2020 has been a crazy year so far and shopping has occasionally become a challenge, the navigation app now wants to give small businesses a chance to be listed in the app, all with just a very simple update.
What these businesses need to do is to add their address, contact details, and opening hours in this form, after which Waze map editors will review all the information and update the database accordingly.
This new campaign will go live on December 5 and will run until January 7, 2021, with Waze using it to celebrate UK’s Small Business Saturday and thus supporting small businesses in the country.
“Earlier this year we launched location badges to help local businesses show if they have drive-thru and contactless pickup available, giving drivers a way to safely collect their groceries or takeout. As we look towards Small Business Saturday and the holiday season, we wanted to make it even easier for drivers to reach these locations and support the economy by shopping local,” Dani Simons, Head of Public Sector Partnerships at Waze, said in a press release.
The updated shop information should begin showing up in Waze in late December, shortly after it’s added to the database and reviewed by map editors.
