Google Maps Freezing on Android Auto Sort Of Fixed After Latest Update

Google Maps remains the world’s favorite navigation app, and the Android Auto version makes no exception, as it’s one of the most popular tools users rely on when getting behind the wheel. 1 photo



Most recently, some of those who updated Android Auto to the latest version noticed freezing occurring on Google Maps when running on the car’s screen.



As per this Google discussion



Google quickly acknowledged the problem and said the Android Auto team was looking into reports, though at that point, no potential ETA on a fix was shared. However, there’s a chance the most recent Android Auto versions actually include some improvements, though according to some users, the freezing still occurs, only that it happens on rare occasions now.



The Mountain View-based search giant itself suggested some fixes might be part of the latest updates, though a member of the Android Auto has recently asked for more feedback in this regard to continue the work on a full resolution.



“Please confirm if you are still facing the issue reported ‘Google Maps navigation freezing on pixel 2 via USB on 2020 Rav4’. Please feel free to reach out along with the error screenshot that will help us to investigate the issue further,” the Android Auto team member posted earlier this month.



“It would be great if you could send us a bug report from your phone to diagnose the root cause of the issue. We'll send an email with the instructions on how to capture a bug report. Please reply directly to the email with your information.”



The good news is the issue isn't necessarily widespread, so for others, Google Maps is working just fine on Android Auto, even after installing the recently released version 5.8. On the other hand, it's no secret that for some Android Auto users, running Google Maps on a daily basis has been quite a challenge, all due to problems that showed up out of nowhere and which caused the app to malfunction in various ways.