Android Will Take Over the Car World, Beating Both QNX and Linux

While Android Auto is much more widely adopted these days, mostly because it’s cheaper to install than other systems and a substantial number of drivers use an Android device, Google’s big bet for the future seems to be Android Automotive.
Powering the entire experience in the car as a pre-loaded system, Android Automotive is currently available on a very limited number of vehicles, with more brands projected to embrace it next year.
And while the adoption of Android Automotive is now progressing slowly, a forecast published by ABI Research estimates it would become the number one infotainment system in the car by 2030.
More specifically, Android Automotive is supposed to overtake both QNX and Linux-based systems in the next ten years, eventually reaching 36 million shipments. The first milestone would be reached in 2027 when Android Automotive would grow bigger than QNX, while two years later, it could finally surpass Automotive-Grade Linux systems too.
“With Google entering the automotive segment and bringing the first Android Automotive into a car in 2020 in collaboration with Aptiv, both QNX and AGL are losing space. Android Automotive is ideal for mass-market vehicles because it contains the main automotive extensions (e.g., audio, navigation, and Bluetooth stacks) pre-developed, reducing time and cost of development, even in comparison to AGL,” ABI Research analysts explain in their whitepaper.
Android Automotive does offer a series of advantages, as it provides access to a series of services already having millions of users across the world.
One of them is Google Maps, and documents published recently by Google have shown the company is betting big on the deep integration of its services into the Android Automotive experience. For example, Google Maps will be able to show battery data for electric cars, while Google Assistant will allow users to activate and configure certain car systems, such as the climate control, with a voice command.
At this point, Polestar is the company betting big on Android Automotive, but brands like Peugeot, Chevrolet, Cadillac, and Opel are set to use the system on their future models too.
