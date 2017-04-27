Welcome to the Future: Drunk Guy Beats Up Security Robot In Parking Lot

Robots
have begun to enter new aspects of life, and they are employed to do jobs that might not be pleasant for humans.
One of these jobs involves walking through a parking lot and writing down license plates, along with alerting security
if anything suspicious is witnessed.
A company offers a robot that will do this job for $7 an hour, and it will never complain about the routine of the work or the fact that nobody appreciates it for being able to read 300 license plates a minute.
We are referring to the K5 robot
from Kinghtscope, which will soon learn to detect firearms on a person. These robots have 360-degree video streaming, and everything they see can be used as evidence in various situations.
The robot weighs about 300 pounds, is shaped like an egg, and its height is roughly five feet. It is a great accomplishment of technology that you can have one of these devices going through a parking lot without risking the life of a human. Moreover, the human it replaces can still have a job as the person who monitors what several other robots are seeing.
Recently, in the parking lot of a mall
in Silicon Valley
, one of these bots was knocked to the ground by a "gentleman" who is believed to have been under the influence of alcohol, ABC7
informs.
It is unclear if it was beaten up because the human considered it a threat, but the altercation happened.
One of the first robot assailants
in the world now faces charges of public intoxication and prowling. He is a 41-year-old man from Mountain View, and has not explained why he decided to use violence on an automated security bot that was unarmed. We know that he is not the first person to vandalize a robot after unknown people destroyed the "Hitchbot
."
The drunken attack left a few “battle scars” on the parking robot’s body, but the droid resumed service as soon as it was placed back up on its wheels.
As a testament to the efficiency of technology, the man was caught thanks to video footage from the robot it attacked. We would not want to be in his shoes when Skynet becomes self-aware.