We Waited Years for the Rivian R1T to Launch but Someone Crashed It After Just 200 Miles

An all-electric Rivian R1T pickup with very low mileage is offered for sale. The car has only 211 miles (340 kilometers) on the clock and ended up in the hands of a driver who was not paying enough attention because the car looks like it's been in a serious crash. The front end has been damaged and both doors on the right side have been cut off for a rather mysterious reason.
This is a Rivian R1T Launch Edition example. This was intended as an ”Electric Adventure Vehicle” with limited availability. Last year units from the Launch Edition sold out pretty quickly.
Rivian unveiled the electric truck under the working name A1T in May 2018 but rebadged the vehicle in November 2018 as the R1T. Three years later, the first production R1T rolled off the assembly line in Illinois and was delivered to a customer in September 2021. R1T has a quad-electric-motor all-wheel drive that delivers 835 horsepower (847 ps) and 908 lb-ft (1,231 Nm) of torque. The range is 314 miles (around 505 km).
The Launch Edition comes as standard with the Adventure package, which enriches the interior with perforated, heated and cooled seats wrapped in vegan leather.
There's plenty of natural-grain ash wood on board and there is also a premium Meridian audio system. There's even a detachable Bluetooth speaker that charges while stored under the center console. Other features worth mentioning are a full suite of advanced driver assistance systems and an onboard automatic air compressor to inflate the tires whenever and wherever the driver needs.
A discreet and tasteful logo and an exclusive Launch Green paint are also part of the menu. This green mixed with a bit of brown is quite interesting.
On the Copart website this Rivian R1T Launch Edition has an estimated retail value of $121,411 but at the time of writing, there was a $28,000 bid.
