We Waited Years for the Rivian R1T to Launch but Someone Crashed It After Just 200 Miles

More on this:

1 Rivian Software Update Brings the Much-Desired Camp Mode With Its Cool Features

2 Rivian Owner Puts R1T Into Boat Launch Mode To Float Boat From Shore

3 Parts Shortages Lead to 6% Workforce Reduction, Restructuring at Rivian

4 First Groups of Rivian-Made Amazon Electric Delivery Vans Hit the Roads in the U.S.

5 Rivian's Illinois Facility Is a Robotic Wonder Churning Out the R1T, R1S, Delivery Vans