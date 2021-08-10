We Tried to Talk To Mean Metal Motors About the Azani and Heard Nothing Back

Whenever people see CGI images of a vehicle with wild claims, the result is pretty predictable. Most websites publish the pictures and the claims as if they were a sure thing. That’s pretty much what happened to dozens of companies that ended up being just vaporware. To be credible, companies should present a lot more: a prototype, solid investors, proven or impressive technology. Very few follow this path, such as Rivian and Lucid. The latest example of what not to do is (MMM) Mean Metal Motors and its hypercar, the Azani.

13 photos