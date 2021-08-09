The Azani Hypercar Is Mean Metal Motors’ Proposition for the Electric Future

Mean Metal Motors, or MMM, for short, is an Indian company that boasts of delivering “premium performance electric motors.” In reality, MMM is trying to deliver said EVs, and has been struggling since at least 2015, when it introduced what it called Indian’s first electric supercar, the M-Zero.
For a few years, it relied on investors and crowdfunding to bring M-Zero to market, but it doesn’t look like a prototype was ever made. Now, they’re back to work and, to boot, they’re setting a much higher goal: why build an electric supercar if they could deliver an electric hypercar?
Enter Azani.
incredible specs, from a high range and plenty of horsepower, to AI, and a production line that would use eco-friendly materials and come with lower costs. Azani would be fast to drive and cheap to maintain, it would be safe and supposedly affordable, good looking and very mindful of the environment. Azani would be, in short, the unicorn of EVs.
“We are changing the way cars are made,” MMM boasts on the aforementioned website. “Mean Metal Motors aims at developing a new breed of global performance electric vehicles with futuristic technologies integrated into the driving experience,” the company adds on the official YouTube channel.
These are bold claims, and they reflect in the claimed specs for Azani. Built on a skateboard aluminum spaceframe chassis (which will be used for future models, too) and with a carbon fiber monocoque, Azani boasts a total of 1,000 hp from an unspecified number of motors. With 737 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) of torque, Azani will sprint from zero to 60 mph (96.5 kph) in just 2.1 seconds, and all the way up to a top speed of 220 mph (354 kph) top speed. Estimated range is also impressive, at 325 miles (523 km) with a 120 kWh battery pack.
Other features mentioned on the same website include electronic power steering, double-wishbone suspension with adaptive damping, AI-enabled driver-assistance for a safe driving experience, torque vectoring, and ventilated carbon-ceramic brake discs.
MMM doesn’t mention a timeline for any of this, let alone for when Azani is expected to make an appearance in physical form, even if only as a prototype. However, one of their YouTube videos, which you will also find at the bottom of the page, mentions “winter 2022” as a possible date, so there’s a rather long wait to see if anything becomes of these incredible promises. No word on pricing, either.
That said, if you’re already convinced, don’t wait to wait that long, or are willing to put your money into this promised electric future, Azani is taking reservations and welcoming new investors. Or maybe you will want to wait a bit more, having already learned from the sour experience of Nikola's Badger.
