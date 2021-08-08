U.S President Joe Biden calls for 50% EVs by 2030

EV

Yeah, seems odd that Tesla wasn’t invited — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 5, 2021

Although not legally binding, Biden's goal won the support of major U.S. and foreign automakers, who warned it would require billions in government funding. The Detroit 3 automakers said the aggressivesales goals can only be met with billions of dollars in government incentives including consumer subsidies, EV charging networks as well as "investments in R&D, and incentives to expand the electric vehicle manufacturing and supply chains in the United States."General Motors, Ford Motor Co. And Stellantis confirmed in a joint statement that they aspire "to achieve sales of 40-50 percent of annual U.S. volumes of electric vehicles by 2030”. This aspiration includes battery electric, fuel cell and plug-in hybrid vehicles that also have a gasoline engine.Seems that Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk, whose company makes only electric vehicles, tweeted early on Thursday: “Seems odd that Tesla wasn't invited.”“We of course welcome the efforts of all automakers who recognize the potential of an electric future and support efforts that will help reach President Biden’s goal, including the automakers who are committed to electrifying their fleet and reducing emissions,” the White House said in a statement.Biden's new executive order sets a new schedule for developing new emissions standards through at least 2030 for light duty vehicles and as early as 2027 for larger vehicles. The EV goal is aimed at helping the administration address climate change, a top Biden priority, as well as counter China, which is the world's biggest EV market and is spending heavily to develop and advance the adoption of new-energy vehicles.Hyundai said it supports the 2030 40-50 percent EV sales goal. Toyota said in a statement the goal was "great for the environment" and added "you can count on Toyota to do our part."