Waze, Spotify, Thousands of Other iPhone Apps Crashing Due to Facebook Blunder

A brand-new Facebook SDK glitch has caused thousands of iOS apps, including the ones that drivers turn to for navigation and music streaming, to crash on launch.



Facebook confirmed in a



“We are aware and investigating an increase in errors on the iOS SDK which is causing some apps to crash,” Facebook says.



The issue is still being listed as “under investigation,” with no ETA for a fix.



This isn’t the first time when the Facebook SDK is causing such issues, as a similar crash occurred in early May when thousands of iPhone apps were rendered useless.



Oddly enough, all apps seem to be working fine on CarPlay despite crashing on iPhone – for example, I tested Google’s Waze on my iPhone and the app crashes on launch, just as expected due to the said issue. On the other hand, it runs properly on CarPlay, with no crash whatsoever.



Drivers who turned to Waze for navigation purposes can temporarily switch to Google Maps, as this app seems to be working just as expected for the time being.



The only impacted apps are the ones using the Facebook SDK, which developers turn to in order to manage their logins. So basically, any app that allows users to log in with a Facebook account should be broken down until a fix is rolled out.



