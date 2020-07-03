Google Silently Releases a Highly Anticipated Waze Feature for Select Users

And given the Google-owned Waze app is one of the most popular navigation apps on Android, Android Auto, iPhone, and CarPlay, such an update was obviously good news for everybody.And now it looks that the rollout of lane guidance in Waze has started silently, with select users getting it as we speak. What’s very important to know, however, is that it’s all part of a gradual release, so only a set of devices are being updated with the new feature for now, with more to follow in the coming weeks.It’s believed only some 10 percent of the Waze users are seeing the new lane guidance indicators in Waze.The rollout happens in waves for two different reasons.First and foremost, Google uses this approach to make sure that the experience overall is working exactly as expected. In order words, if something goes wrong, only a small number of users are actually affected by the glitch.And second of all, it looks like not all locations are ready to provide lane guidance, so Google just buys more time until the feature is prepared for everybody. In other words, the rollout might be region-dependent, so only users in certain parts of the world where lane assistance is already complete could get it.As compared to Google Maps, which offers lane guidance based on information collected from Street View, the whole thing happens differently in Waze. The update is based on community information, and map editors themselves are responsible for adding lane information for each location.Google is yet to publicly announce lane assistance in Waze but expect more information to surface when the feature is ready for all users.