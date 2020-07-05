This Secret Code Enables Coordinates in Waze on iPhone and Android

The URB-E is the Caterpillar of e-Bikes

The Google-owned navigation app Waze already comes with a pretty impressive feature lineup, with the community-based reports obviously at the core of the entire experience. 5 photos



A similar trick can be used to see the real-time coordinates for any location that you open in Waze, something that technically makes it a bit easier to point to a specific address, especially if it doesn’t show up on the map – for example, if you want to share a specific destination with somebody but the location doesn’t show on the map because it’s a custom address that you pinned in the app, you can very well send them the coordinates.



Enabling this little feature isn’t necessarily something that’s very hard to do, as it again comes down to a simple code that you need to type in the app.



So first and foremost, update Waze to the latest version regardless of the mobile platform that you use, and then launch the app and type this code in the search box (where you typically type your destination): ##@coord.



Press the search button and you should see a dialog telling you that the coordinates have been activated.



The new info should show up on the map view at the top of the screen, and you’ll notice that the coordinates are updated as you drive. To disable this feature, just follow the same steps and enter the same code – again, you’ll see a message that the coordinates have been disabled.



As a summary of all these steps, here’s what you need to do:

Update Waze to the latest version

Launch the app

Open search and type this code: ##@coord

Press search

