New Apple CarPlay Feature Could Pull Users Away from Google Maps

One of the things that people are most often interested in is the alert system, which can issue warnings whenever drivers are approaching the location of user-submitted reports, including for police, speed cameras, potholes, traffic jams, accidents, and many others.While Waze itself is based on user reports, Google Maps has been updated with the location of speed cameras too, and more recently, it was discovered that more live traffic data is on its way to the app as well.So given Google’s efforts in this regard, it’s pretty clear that Apple Maps has a difficult mission to convince users to stick with it and not make the switch to Google Maps and Waze when getting behind the wheel.But by the looks of things, the next iPhone update, called iOS 14 and due in the fall, will actually provide users with an option that could make them think twice before migrating to Google Maps.In addition to traffic light information, which has already launched as part of a major Maps update currently available in iOS 13, Apple’s service will also indicate the location of speed cameras. And the best of all, both will be available on CarPlay too, including in the maps card on the dashboard.Furthermore, Apple Maps will use the Siri integration to warn drivers as they approach a speed camera.Needless to say, this feature will probably launch in the United States first, but Apple recently said at WWDC that it’s preparing to expand its Maps update to Europe as well. Whether or not this includes the traffic light and speed camera warnings is something that remains to be seen, but for now, the upcoming iOS 14 update seems to be a massive overhaul for the experience with CarPlay.