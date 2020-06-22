CarPlay Dashboard Support Confirmed for Another Navigation App

Papa’s Got a New Pair of Jeans, Built Into His Car

Apple unlocked the navigation card on the CarPlay dashboard with the release of iOS 13.4, so technically, apps like Google Maps and Waze can now replace Apple Maps on the multi-view screen when the iPhone is connected to cars. 4 photos



TomTom, for example, is ready to bring this feature to its iOS navigation app that also offers CarPlay support, with someone revealing on



In other words, users running the beta builds of



The bad news is that there’s no dashboard support in sight for Google Maps and Waze, as this feature isn’t even available in the most recent beta builds shipped to iPhones. So while this functionality will arrive at some point in the future in both apps, nobody knows exactly when, as Google hasn’t even confirmed that it’s working on adding it to its iOS navigation tools.



