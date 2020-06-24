Apple Bringing Wallpapers to CarPlay Is Both Good News and Bad News

Hold Your Thoroughbreds on June 30: Bentley Presents the Facelifted Bentayga

Apple has recently announced iOS 14, the company’s highly-anticipated iPhone update that is projected to launch in the fall and is now available for testing for registered developers. 5 photos



Needless to say, this is quite a nice touch, and such capabilities have only been possible before on jailbroken iPhones.



And while so many people are happy that Apple is finally bringing wallpapers to CarPlay, there’s also some bad news about the whole thing.



More specifically, the very first developer build of iOS 14 does enable the changing of CarPlay backgrounds, but on the other hand, only pre-defined wallpapers can be used. In other words, yes, you can use a wallpaper for CarPlay, but you can’t use a custom image that is stored on your device.



Apple lets you choose from a bunch of wallpapers that it added in iOS 14, and right now, there are two different categories with abstract combinations of colors or just a solid color. You can pick between the two right from the new Settings icon that shows up on CarPlay after installing the new update on your iPhone.



Of course, there’s a chance that this could all change by the time iOS 14 is finalized and shipped to production devices, but on the other hand, blocking the use of custom wallpapers is something that Apple would definitely do. So while wallpapers are coming to CarPlay, they’re not exactly what users expected from this feature, which means jailbreaking an iPhone remains the only way to unlock the full capabilities in this regard.



