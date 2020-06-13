The Delfast Top 3.0 Is Here to Put All Other e-Bikes to Shame

Recent iPhone Update Locking Devices in CarPlay Mode

One of the most recent iPhone updates are causing some unexpected CarPlay issues on devices where the car interface is enabled after installing the new operating system version. 4 photos



Needless to say, running CarPlay doesn’t work either, as the iPhone simple freezes with the “CarPlay” icon in the full-screen UI that normally activates when the device is connected to the car.



This only happens in iOS 13.5, and interestingly, I also experienced the same problem, but recovering was much easier. While I originally thought it was only something happening only on my iPhone 11 Pro, the CarPlay lock mode was disabled after a device reboot and everything was running correctly after that.



CarPlay also launched and shut down normally, so the bug only occurred once.



Others aren’t so lucky, and I’m seeing isolated



The good news is that Apple has already released iOS 13.5.1, so updating to this new version should basically resolve the issue too.



But of course, installing the latest iOS update isn’t an option that everybody wants to use. iOS 13.5.1 patches an exploit that was used to allow for iPhone jailbreaking, so many just want to stick with version 13.5 in order to be able to unlock their phones. But as it turns out, the CarPlay bug could be another reason to update to the latest version if you want to use apps like Google Maps, Apple Maps, Waze, or Apple Music when driving with the iPhone plugged in. More specifically, a small set of devices end up being locked in CarPlay, with users explaining that returning to the iOS home screen is pretty impossible when this happens.Needless to say, running CarPlay doesn’t work either, as the iPhone simple freezes with the “CarPlay” icon in the full-screen UI that normally activates when the device is connected to the car.This only happens in iOS 13.5, and interestingly, I also experienced the same problem, but recovering was much easier. While I originally thought it was only something happening only on my iPhone 11 Pro, the CarPlay lock mode was disabled after a device reboot and everything was running correctly after that.CarPlay also launched and shut down normally, so the bug only occurred once.Others aren’t so lucky, and I’m seeing isolated reports that in some cases, the iOS 13.5 update breaks down CarPlay to the point where only a full reset fixes the whole thing. The reboot doesn’t make any difference in some cases, affected users claim.The good news is that Apple has already released iOS 13.5.1, so updating to this new version should basically resolve the issue too.But of course, installing the latest iOS update isn’t an option that everybody wants to use. iOS 13.5.1 patches an exploit that was used to allow for iPhone jailbreaking, so many just want to stick with version 13.5 in order to be able to unlock their phones. But as it turns out, the CarPlay bug could be another reason to update to the latest version if you want to use apps like Google Maps, Apple Maps, Waze, or Apple Music when driving with the iPhone plugged in.