NACTOY Wheel Of Fortune For 2021 Includes More Than 36 New Models

We are still going through a major global health crisis, but the world needs to get up, pick up the pieces and continue. After all, we really need to believe everything will be all right. That applies to the automotive industry’s major events as well – such as the 2021 North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year awards 7 photos



As usual, the judging panel consists of 50 representatives from all media types - print, online, radio and broadcast – in the United States and Canada. They will be tasked to slim down the list – which is subject to new additions since NACTOY believes there will be an unusually high number of new product introductions during the second part of the year.



As such, each category will feature a shorter list of up to 12 vehicles by September – and from that point on there will be additional driving reviews, including a major drive gathering in Ann Arbor, Michigan during the month of October. The resulting semi-finalists in each category will be revealed to the public during the LA Auto Show in November and the finalists before the year’s end.



To date, of the 36 pre-selected models a total of 10 are from American carmakers, nine come from the Old Continent and no less than 17 are Asian: Acura TLX; BMW 330e and 330e xDrive; BMW 430i, 430i xDrive and M440i xDrive; BMW 545e xDrive; Genesis G80; Hyundai Elantra family (includes N Line and HEV); Lexus IS; Mercedes-Benz E Class Sedan, All-Terrain, Coupe, Cabriolet; Mini Cooper SE and 2020 Nissan Sentra for the Car of the Year category.



The Utility of the Year list includes the BMW X2 xDrive25e; BMW X3 xDrive30e and xDrive45e; Buick Encore GX; Cadillac Escalade; Chevrolet Trailblazer; Chevrolet Tahoe / Suburban; Ford Mustang Mach E; Genesis GV80; GMC Yukon / Yukon XL; 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid; Hyundai Santa Fe; Hyundai Venue; Kia Seltos; 2020 Land Rover Defender 90 and 110; 2020 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring; 2020 Mazda CX-30; Nissan Rogue; Toyota Venza; Toyota Sienna; Toyota RAV4 Prime; 2020 Toyota Highlander; 2020 VW Atlas Cross Sport and the Volvo XC40 P8 Recharge.



Meanwhile, the Truck of the Year list of eligible models has just three entries, for now: the 2020 Ford Super Duty (all other entries, if not specified, are 2021MY), Ford F-150 and 2020 Jeep Gladiator Mojave.

