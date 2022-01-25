autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Porsche Month  
Car reviews:
 

Wayne's World 1976 AMC Pacer Selling With All the Movie Quirks, No Bohemian Rhapsody

Home > News > U-turn
25 Jan 2022, 10:03 UTC ·
Movie cars are almost certain to make good bucks for their owners, should they decide to sell. Sure, the selling price will always be influenced by what movie the car starred in, and the vehicle itself, but it almost always ends up with a profit for the seller.
1976 AMC Pacer Mirthmobile from Wayne's World 9 photos
1976 AMC Pacer Mirthmobile from Wayne's World1976 AMC Pacer Mirthmobile from Wayne's World1976 AMC Pacer Mirthmobile from Wayne's World1976 AMC Pacer Mirthmobile from Wayne's World1976 AMC Pacer Mirthmobile from Wayne's World1976 AMC Pacer Mirthmobile from Wayne's World1976 AMC Pacer Mirthmobile from Wayne's World1976 AMC Pacer Mirthmobile from Wayne's World
This week’s Barrett-Jackson auction, taking place in Scottsdale, Arizona, has its share of movie cars, and we’ve talked about some of them in our recent coverage of the event. But there’s one we ignored so far: this here 1976 AMC Pacer.

The vehicle was made famous by the 1992 comedy Wayne’s World, especially by the scene where Wayne Campbell (Mike Myers), Garth Algar (Dana Carvey) and two others lip-sync Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody while driving around town (check out video below).

It is that exact car that is now for sale during the said auction, in restored condition, but still featuring almost all of the quirks created for it especially for the movie.

Wrapped in a Baby Blue color over a brown interior, the Pacer is equipped with tow hooks, welded to the front subframe, steel plates welded to the rocker panels (these were needed to support cameras), and the famous licorice dispenser inside.

Riding on mismatched wheels (chrome spoked pieces at the rear and factory hubcaps up front), the Mirthmobile, as the car was known in the flick, is powered by the stock 258ci (4.2-liter) engine, tied to an automatic transmission.

There are some bits that are no longer original to the Pacer, and those would be the stereo system and the 10-inch speakers, but that should not be an issue for the truly passionate.

The car is going with no reserve, and we are not being told how much the seller expects to fetch for it. Also, the Bohemian Rhapsody audio cassette used by Myers does not seem to be included in the sale, and that might have bumped the price quite a bit.

Video thumbnail
Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

1976 AMC Pacer AMC Pacer Wayne's World amc movie car
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories