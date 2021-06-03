Wayne Newton’s Custom 1981 Mercedes Benz 380SL Is a Looker, for Sale

5 Dave Mustaine’s Aston Martin Vanquish S Will Get You Rolling Like a Rock Star

Life is too short to be boring. If you’re someone like Mr. Entertainment himself, Mr. Wayne Newton, arguably the best entertainer in Las Vegas, then a custom car is a must – and it should be of the flashiest kind, as well. 20 photos



Based on a 1981



The hardtop has also been reworked and now comes with a manual retracting system to keep it out of sight when not in use. Since it’s stowed in the trunk, the spare tire and wheel now sit on the rear decklid, a detail very much in keeping with the retro vibe of the body.



Real gold details, like the oversize badge on the grille, the lace wheels, and a strip running along the body, add an



Based on a 1981 Mercedes Benz 380SL, the convertible comes with a reinterpreted, sleek, Classic Era profile done by Long Island coachbuilder and artisan Niko Sokol. The listing with Barrett-Jackson notes that Niko-Michael Coachworks handled the custom work on behalf of Wayne Newton, so it's up to par in terms of the artist's flamboyant public persona. In less fancy words, it's a sleek convertible with real gold detailing and wood accents, but otherwise a stock interior.

The hardtop has also been reworked and now comes with a manual retracting system to keep it out of sight when not in use. Since it's stowed in the trunk, the spare tire and wheel now sit on the rear decklid, a detail very much in keeping with the retro vibe of the body.

Real gold details, like the oversize badge on the grille, the lace wheels, and a strip running along the body, add an extra pop of color. The interior is stock, with black leather and real wood. Also stock is the powertrain, with a 3.8-liter fuel-injected V8 engine mated to a 4-speed automatic transmission. The odometer reads just 2,000 miles (3,219 km), which means that, whatever Mr. Entertainment thought of this car visually, he didn't really get to enjoy it all that much.

Since Wayne bought the car in the '90s, it was stowed at the Wayne Newton museum at his Casa de Shenandoah estate, where it benefited from professional maintenance and care. In other words, it really is in as-new condition. The auction house doesn't offer an estimate with the listing.

