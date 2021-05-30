Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Very Special, Personalized Lamborghini Urus

When your entire business relies heavily on the image you project online, you have to keep up appearances. You also have to stay at the top of your game by constantly outdoing yourself. Kylie Jenner knows exactly how to do that.
Kylie Jenner and, by extension, the entire Kardashian-Jenner Klan, get a lot of flak online for showing off their riches on social media. The young billionaire’s impressive fleet of luxury vehicles, many of which she seems to use only as props for her photos and selfies, is one such instance that always draws the ire of critics.
To car enthusiasts, though, it’s a rare look into the life of a person who can afford literally anything that might tickle her fancy – and what an unlimited budge can buy.
Earlier this month, Kylie posted a photo of herself on a night out. She never does detailed captions, so this one came with an orange heart and a green heart: this is how she does color-blocking, was one possible interpretation for it. When you’re playing ball at Kylie’s level, a car like a Lamborghini Urus becomes an accessory, helping you show off an outfit.
Not that the Urus itself isn’t worthy of attention, even though Kylie makes sure all eyes remain on her. It’s a very special, limited-edition Urus with a custom option designed specifically for this type of client for whom expensive is not enough – unless it’s also personalized. It’s the Pearl Capsule option introduced by Lamborghini’s Centro Stile design department for the 2021 model year, in the summer of 2020.
The option includes three color variations: Giallo Inti (yellow), Verde Vantis (green) and Arancio Borealis (orange), which Kylie got, with matching two-tone interior and other distinguishable accents. The pearl exterior comes with a high-gloss black roof and rear diffuser, and 23” rims with body color accents to match.
Basically, Kylie gave her luxury SUV the supercar treatment because, clearly, a wrap was not enough. Then again, considering her track record as a luxury vehicle owner, it shouldn’t be surprising that she goes for the newest, most bespoke and expensive options: also this month, it emerged that her baby blue Rolls-Royce Cullinan, which she owned only for a few months, came with a personalized paintjob and the often-ridiculed but painfully expensive Recreation Module Viewing Suite in the trunk.
