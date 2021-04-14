Rolls-Royce Cullinan Recreation Module Brings a Touch of Fancy to Trunk Storage

Picnic bags, baskets, and backpacks are for peasants. If you own a luxury SUV like a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, you do things differently in the great outdoors as well, so the carmaker is offering two bespoke features for trunk storage.
Rolls-Royce has announced two bespoke features for trunk storage in the Cullinan, called Recreation Module and Hosting Service, both of which integrate with the already available and popular Viewing Suite. These features make use of a motorized drawer cassette that fits under the luggage compartment without diminishing its volume capacity.
The drawer, which is popped open at the touch of a button, adds 43 liters (11.4 gallons) of storage space. However, before you go thinking this is an extra space where you can cram sweaty gym clothes and dirty shoes, it’s not. If you want this drawer, Rolls-Royce will build it for you, customizing it according to your preferences and specifically for just one purpose. Trimming can be made to match the interior and/or exterior of the car.
You basically get one such drawer for each type of outdoor activity that you’re particularly fond of, from “fly fishing, rock climbing, snowboarding or parascending to kite-boarding or base-jumping.” The drawer is removable but has to be put in by Rolls-Royce.
Offering an “unrivaled blend of comfort and capability surmised as ‘Effortless, Everywhere’,” the Recreation Module is customizable. Rolls-Royce offers as a suggestion the Urban Photography Recreation Module, which is basically a drawer with the gear you’d need to call yourself that, an urban photographer. Plus, some clothes.
The second feature is Hosting Service, which puts an entire arsenal at your disposal for the perfect outdoor cocktail party. You get utensils and highballs, a dedicated area for snacks and wood chopping boards, all wrapped up in typically elegant (and expensive) Rolls-Royce style.
These two new features for trunk storage ensure that “on arrival, clients are equipped with everything required for their adventure.” Pricing is not mentioned in the press release because if you have to prepare for an “adventure” by getting a custom motorized drawer under the actual trunk space, you can afford not to care about technicalities.
