Watch This Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Eat Up the Autobahn at 300 KPH/186 MPH

Setting lap records was almost unheard of in utility vehicle circles until the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT pulled up. I mean, it's almost absurd to have an SUV pull such theatrics, don’t you think? However, in a world where a Lamborghini Urus exists, Porsche needed to push the envelope, and to push they did- with sheer gratification. Max Beelaerts of AutoTopNL took the fastest SUV in the world to the Autobahn.

6 photos