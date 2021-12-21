Watch This Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Eat Up the Autobahn at 300 KPH/186 MPH

Setting lap records was almost unheard of in utility vehicle circles until the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT pulled up. I mean, it's almost absurd to have an SUV pull such theatrics, don’t you think? However, in a world where a Lamborghini Urus exists, Porsche needed to push the envelope, and to push they did- with sheer gratification. Max Beelaerts of AutoTopNL took the fastest SUV in the world to the Autobahn.
At first glance, the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT, like most Porsches, looks redundant. However, what makes this SUV special is not its exterior but its skillset. The Cayenne Turbo GT has talent, and not like an act from America’s Got Talent, but in rod-melting rpms of one of the the most powerful V8 on the planet.
This record-holding off-road SUV comes with a 4.0-liter V8 paired to a ZF-sourced 8-speed automatic transmission making 640 horsepower and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque. It’s a little less than the Lamborghini Urus, but Porsche’s power has a reputation of being considerably more than official numbers. This 2.3-ton (5,000 lbs) SUV has a maximum engine speed of 6,800 Rpms, and Max describes it only as “freaking powerful.”
Porsche has done more this engine than a software tune. It has different pistons, updated con rods, updated crankshaft, and the boost is 0.1 bar more than in the regular Turbo engine. Since this is a GT, Porsche has also fiddled with the suspension. For instance, the dampers are 15% stiffer, the ride height is lower, the steering is more aggressive, and power is more rear-wheel biased.
For the ultimate Autobahn experience, you’ll need to set it at Manual and Sport Plus mode. The V8 bark and instant power put it on another level. However, the Turbo GT's performance doesn’t come as a surprise. Porsche’s GT tunning department put a lot to turn it into the winner it is.
For starters, you’ve got air suspension, all-wheel-steering, active engine mounts, and active stabilization. These tweaks make it feel like a sports car.
Max first tests the launch control on the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT. On paper, it can do 3.3-seconds from 0 to 100 kph (62 mph). It does it in 3.17-seconds on the first attempt. On the Autobahn at full throttle, the Turbo GT just takes off. The top speed is 300 kph (186 mph), and Max hopes to get close to it at the end of the day.
It’s an easy attempt. The super SUV gets to 312 kph (194 mph) without a struggle. It explains why the price range between a Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT and the regular Cayenne Turbo are continents apart.
It went from 100 to 200 kph (124 mph) in 8 seconds, which is about the same time as a Ferrari 458 or the Porsche Panamera Turbo S. The Lamborghini Urus did 8.6 seconds from 100 to 200 kph, making the Cayenne Turbo GT significantly quicker, and ultimately, the fastest SUV in the world.
