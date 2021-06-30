2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Now Official, Brings 631 HP of "Coupe" Exclusivity

5 VW Wanted to Buy Alfa Romeo And Give It Porsche Power, FCA Said No

Under the hood resides the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine that has been tweaked for an additional 90 ponies compared to the standard Cayenne Turbo Coupe. Meanwhile, the torque was increased from 567 to 626 lb-ft (769 to 849 Nm), and this can only mean one thing. A faster zero to 60 mph (96 kph) sprint time of just 3.1 seconds, while the jump to 62 mph (100 kph) takes a mere 3.3 seconds, which is said to be 0.6s faster than what the regular Turbo can achieve.



Additionally, the company’s eight-speed Tiptronic S automatic transmission now has faster shift times. Furthermore, the standard Sport Exhaust system has center-mounted tailpipes, and its titanium build along with the lack of a central muffler, has brought a weight save of around 40 lbs (18 kg).



The company claims the newly introduced flagship version of the Cayenne family is not just a monster of a high-performancewith 631 hp (640 PS) and 626 lb-ft (849 Nm), but also a crossover with a “track-inspired character.” Despite all that, it remains capable of delivering “a high degree of utility.”Under the hood resides the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine that has been tweaked for an additional 90 ponies compared to the standard Cayenne Turbo Coupe. Meanwhile, the torque was increased from 567 to 626 lb-ft (769 to 849 Nm), and this can only mean one thing. A faster zero to 60 mph (96 kph) sprint time of just 3.1 seconds, while the jump to 62 mph (100 kph) takes a mere 3.3 seconds, which is said to be 0.6s faster than what the regular Turbo can achieve.And Porsche isn’t done with the figures. The Cayenne Turbo GT, which only comes in Coupe body style , will also run the quarter-mile in 11.6 seconds and top out at no less than 186 mph (299 kph). The exclusive perks include the development of a special performance-oriented suspension system, along with a set of high-performance tires. As such, the Turbo GT is now 17 mm (0.66 in.) lower than a Turbo, the suspension is 15% stiffer, and the new tires wrap around 22-inch wheels.Additionally, the company’s eight-speed Tiptronic S automatic transmission now has faster shift times. Furthermore, the standard Sport Exhaust system has center-mounted tailpipes, and its titanium build along with the lack of a central muffler, has brought a weight save of around 40 lbs (18 kg).Of course, nothing comes cheap . In the United States, the Turbo GT will be available early 2022 with a starting MSRP of $180,800 (plus $1,350 for delivery, processing, and handling) while at home in Germany, it kicks off at no less than €196,078 (but it does arrive faster, from mid-September this year).

