Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Review Launches Hard to Ignore Conspiracy Theory

The people working at Porsche – at least those more in the know – must have signed the mother of all non-disclosure agreements because, let’s face it, a lot of what Porsche tells the public isn’t actually true.
It’s a well known and proven fact that almost all Porsche models (we’re inserting “almost” in there though we’re pretty sure it’s not needed) will outperform their claimed figures. This provides a welcome departure from what the majority of the automotive industry does, which is the exact opposite (not you, McLaren, we know. Calm down). At the same time, though, while it’s undeniably a good thing, it can also be a bit confusing.
Take the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT, for example. On paper, it is the third most powerful SUV made by the Volkswagen Group behind the Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid and the Lamborghini Urus. The hybrid will obviously have a weight disadvantage so there’s no point talking about it (even though it has 40 hp more), but the Urus, on the other hand, has a 10 hp advantage, and yet it takes 0.3 seconds longer to reach 62 mph (100 kph) from a stand still. How is that even possible?
Surely the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT has to be lighter – and considerably so – except it isn’t. So then, what gives? Well, according to AutoTrader’s Rory Reid, the host of the video review you’ll find at the bottom of the page, the only possible explanation is that Porsche is lying about the power output of the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine in the Cayenne Turbo GT as well.
The official figure is 631 hp (640 PS), which, as we already mentioned, is very conveniently positioned just 10 hp under the Lambo SUV’s numbers. That’s enough to give the Italian super-SUV the edge on paper, but also close enough not to raise any eyebrows in case the Cayenne out-performs it in practice. And boy, does it outperform the Urus.
Forget about the 0-62 mph, it’s actually in the corners where the Cayenne Turbo GT shines. We already know that from its record lap time around the Nürburgring Nordschleife from a few weeks ago. The Turbo GT stopped the clock after just 7:38.9, a record for SUVs and also a quicker time than that of cars such as the Ferrari 458 Italia, Nissan GT-R, or even the Porsche Cayman GT4.
So, why would Porsche hide the true output of its model? Well, not that we like to entertain this type of conspiracy theories, but if it did, it wouldn’t be its decision, but the Group’s. And the reason? Probably just an attempt to save face for the Lamborghini Urus. It’s not like people wouldn’t buy it if the Cayenne Turbo GT's superiority became official (look at the Nürburgring time, it IS official), but it would still put the Lambo sales representative in a tight spot. As it stands, they can always point to the power output and claim the trump card.
[YOUTUBE= https://youtu.be/4dN814qpssU]
Take the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT, for example. On paper, it is the third most powerful SUV made by the Volkswagen Group behind the Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid and the Lamborghini Urus. The hybrid will obviously have a weight disadvantage so there’s no point talking about it (even though it has 40 hp more), but the Urus, on the other hand, has a 10 hp advantage, and yet it takes 0.3 seconds longer to reach 62 mph (100 kph) from a stand still. How is that even possible?
Surely the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT has to be lighter – and considerably so – except it isn’t. So then, what gives? Well, according to AutoTrader’s Rory Reid, the host of the video review you’ll find at the bottom of the page, the only possible explanation is that Porsche is lying about the power output of the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine in the Cayenne Turbo GT as well.
The official figure is 631 hp (640 PS), which, as we already mentioned, is very conveniently positioned just 10 hp under the Lambo SUV’s numbers. That’s enough to give the Italian super-SUV the edge on paper, but also close enough not to raise any eyebrows in case the Cayenne out-performs it in practice. And boy, does it outperform the Urus.
Forget about the 0-62 mph, it’s actually in the corners where the Cayenne Turbo GT shines. We already know that from its record lap time around the Nürburgring Nordschleife from a few weeks ago. The Turbo GT stopped the clock after just 7:38.9, a record for SUVs and also a quicker time than that of cars such as the Ferrari 458 Italia, Nissan GT-R, or even the Porsche Cayman GT4.
So, why would Porsche hide the true output of its model? Well, not that we like to entertain this type of conspiracy theories, but if it did, it wouldn’t be its decision, but the Group’s. And the reason? Probably just an attempt to save face for the Lamborghini Urus. It’s not like people wouldn’t buy it if the Cayenne Turbo GT's superiority became official (look at the Nürburgring time, it IS official), but it would still put the Lambo sales representative in a tight spot. As it stands, they can always point to the power output and claim the trump card.
[YOUTUBE= https://youtu.be/4dN814qpssU]