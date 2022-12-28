Watch This New Corvette Z06 Get Paint Correction, PPF, Ceramic Coating, and Tint

Jack Holmes of SavageGeese is the proud owner of 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 number 36. He took delivery of the midship sports car in Kentucky, then drove his Elkhart Lake Blue-painted thriller to a detailer in Illinois for some tender loving care. Right after leaving the National Corvette Museum, he installed a track wrap for additional peace of mind.
Chicago Auto Pros co-owner Jason Otterness carefully removes the protection film up front before getting down to business. After a thorough wash, Jason can’t help but discover a few imperfections in the paintwork. Minor swirls and scratches open the list, and upon closer inspection, he further identifies manufacturing defects such as dust nibs in the clearcoat.
Following a careful paint correction, the peeps at Chicago Auto Pros inspect every square inch of the corner-carving machine. Next up, the car gets tint for the side windows and rear window. The PPF guys follow suit with XPEL Ultimate Plus 10-millimeter paint protection film for the entire vehicle. Based on the footage that made the cut in the clip below, they did it properly by taking off the door handles as well as the intake vents trim.
The final stage of detailing sees the Z07 Performance Package-equipped 2LZ receive ceramic coating. Once again, Chicago Auto Pros uses an XPEL product, namely Fusion Plus for the bodywork and greenhouse alike. Fusion Plus is designed to seal and protect surfaces on which it’s applied from insect acids, UV rays, and environmental contaminants. It also provides a degree of protection against light scratches and fading. What’s more, it features hydrophobic properties that make it repel rain, liquids, as well as dirt.
Jack didn’t reveal how much it cost, but it’s pretty obvious that this service isn’t cheap. But then again, the Z06 isn’t a cheap sports car either.
The Toyota GR86 can be considered affordable at $27,900 sans destination charge, which makes it slightly more affordable than Mazda’s perennial MX-5 Miata. The Stingray starts at $64,500, and the wider-bodied Z06 is on a different level altogether at $105,300 right off the bat.
1LZ customers are presented with standard goodies such as an eight-way power driver seat, a head-up display, leather on the steering wheel, a 10-speaker audio system from Bose, a three-month subscription to SiriusXM, cordless Apple CarPlay, as well as cordless Android Auto. The 2LZ owned by Jack levels up to 14 speakers, wireless charging, sportier seats, the performance data and video recorder, satellite navigation, and so on.
Elkhart Lake Blue is a no-cost metallic paint finish, whereas the Z07 Performance Package costs a whopping $8,995 plus $2,995 for Carbon Flash carbon-fiber ground effects or $3,995 for visible carbon-fiber ground effects. In addition to the $1,395 destination freight charge, Jake also had to pony up $3,000 for the gas-guzzler tax of the high-revving Z06.
