2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Races GMC Hummer EV, It’s a David vs. Goliath Encounter

His car isn’t the first in the first customer vehicle in the United States either. The VIN ends in 34, whereas vehicle identification number 1 was auctioned for a mind-boggling $3.6 million to Rick Hendrick . The big kahuna of Hendrick Automotive Group and Motorsports also happens to be the owner of the first convertible Z06, which hammered for $1 million.Turning our attention back to Austin, his ‘Vette isn’t exactly cheap either. Optioned with the Z07 Performance Package and carbon-fiber wheels, the mid-engine thriller is rocking the 3LZ equipment group, the best-equipped trim level of the brunch. The 3LZ coupe retails at $120,545 before freight charge, gas-guzzler tax, and extras (think $8,995 for the Z07 package and $11,995 for the visible carbon-fiber wheels, among other pricey options).The corner-carving machine wasn’t developed with top speed in mind, yet it’s a seriously quick car to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) and in the quarter mile. California-based car vlogger Emelia Hartford ran 10.51 seconds at 130.11 miles per hour (209.40 kilometers per hour) in less-than-ideal conditions. The Performance Data Recorder indicated 10.45 seconds in the quarter mile, with 60 mph dealt with in 2.2 seconds.The first-ever ‘Vette to feature a flat-plane crankshaft is a different animal from the C7, a front-engined thriller with a supercharged cam-in-block V8 engine. Still, the C8 also happens to feature the largest FPC V8 ever fitted to a series-production vehicle, as well as the largest FPC V8 of the bunch.It makes 670 horsepower at 8,400 revolutions per minute and 460 pound-feet (623 Nm) at 6,300 revolutions per minute. Speed Phenom dyno’d his Z06 to 610.83 horsepower and 419.84 pound-feet (569.22 Nm) at the rear wheels. Pretty impressive numbers for certain, but the question is, can this amazing vehicle show the 1,000-horsepower GMC Hummera thing or two in the dash to 60 miles per hour? Speed Phenom is much obliged to answer that question as follows: 3.83 seconds for the all-electric pickup truck and 3.4 seconds for the Z07-equipped 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Of course, the Hummer is an idea quicker off the line thanks to near-instant torque delivery and its three-motor powertrain. Once the ‘Vette properly hooks up between 30 to 40 miles per hour (50 to 65 kilometers per hour), the Hummer doesn’t have a choice but to eat some humble pie.To be frank, the Hummer didn’t stand a chance. Not only does it feature off-road tires, but it’s also a rather porky vehicle at 9,063 pounds (4,111 kilograms) according to documents filed with the EPA. The lithium-ion battery alone weighs 2,923 pounds (1,325 kilograms). On that note, don’t believe the advertised peak torque figure because 11,500 pound-feet (15,592 Nm) is calculated using a non-standard way of reporting torque.More specifically, it’s torque measured at the wheels, as in e-motor torque figures multiplied with the 13.4:1 front- and 10.1:1 rear-axle gear ratios.