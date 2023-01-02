autoevolution
 
Tom Cruise is having quite a month on streaming platforms, so prepare for incredible stunts
Happy New Year, and may your 2023 be as amazing and fulfilling as you wish it to be! Now that the party is over, but you’re still not back to your regular schedule, this might be the perfect moment for some binge-watching.

Watch These Shows If You're a Car, Space or Aircraft Fan (January 2023 - HBO, Paramount+)

2022 was a terrible and terribly challenging year, and while it’s too early to predict how 2023 will be like, today is not the day to even entertain this idea. Today is the day to be lazy, still – and what better way to do it than by enjoying your favorite movie(s)?

Having too many options can be confusing, so like in the previous months, autoevolution is here to help you pick the best car-related content available on the biggest streaming platforms. January is known as the graveyard month in showbiz because not much is happening in terms of new releases, and even if it did, people are equally disinterested in it.

Streaming has changed that – not in the sense that it brings premieres, but rather by bringing classics back into the spotlight and generating interest from the viewers. So, January 2023 is marked by a revival of classics and only a few new releases of little interest to us. Here’s what’s new on the five biggest platforms this month.

NETFLIX
At the height of AI paranoia, director Steven Spielberg brought to the screens a movie based on the 1965 short story by Philip K. Dick, Minority Report, starring Tom Cruise and Colin Farrell. The year is 2054 A.D., and Washington DC is virtually a crime-less city thanks to the Precrime elite law enforcing unit, of which Cruise’s character is a member. The idea of stopping crime by arresting criminals before they commit the act is appealing in theory, but what happens when the system makes a mistake? The film explores that idea and, of course, we’re treated to high-quality sci-fi content and plenty of action.

After a couple of years of time off from our screens, Tom Cruise is everywhere these days. On Netflix, he returns in the original Top Gun movie, the one that literally wrote the book on dogfighting aerial scenes in Hollywood. If you live for military-based movies with plenty of realistic aerial action, this one is of the can’t-miss variety.

The story of Howard Hughes, millionaire business magnate, film producer and director, record-setting pilot, and aviation pioneer, came to the big screen in 2004 under the direction of Martin Scorsese and with Oscar-winning Leonardo DiCaprio as the leading man. It’s a rise-and-fall kind of story that takes the viewer, behind the curtain, into the dramatized life of one of the world’s richest men, at a point in which his innovative ideas had not yet started to become shadowed by his increasingly odd behavior.

Video thumbnail
HBO and HBO MAX
  • The John Wick movies
By now, people in general and Russian gangsters, in particular, know that John Wick’s possessions, few as they are, are untouchable. You should not kill his puppy, and you should definitely not steal his car, a 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 as badass as Wick himself. The character was introduced in 2014 and has since become one of the most iconic anti-heroes of modern cinema, with each installment delivering plenty of car action, butt-kicking, and shootouts. The fourth film is coming out on March 24, 2023, and January is the perfect time to get (re)acquainted with the story by watching the previous three.

Video thumbnail
HULU
  • Pearl Harbor (2001)
Say what you will about Michael Bay and the kind of mind-numbing entertainment he seems to favor (generally known as Bayhem), but his war movie Pearl Harbor is a must-see. Sure enough, you first have to sit for an entire act of poorly-written romance, but once the war sequences get going, you’re in for one heck of a ride. Just don’t expect a documentary-like feel about the bombing of Pearl Harbor.

  • S.W.A.T. (2003)
The classic cop movie with a twist. Starring Colin Farrell, Jeremy Renner, Michelle Rodriguez, and Samuel L. Jackson, the film tells the story of L.A.P.D.’s newly-formed Special Weapons and Tactics team having to deal with their first big case: a world-famous drug king is broken out of jail, and one of their own is leading the operation. S.W.A.T. has car chases, airplane chases, more spectacular explosions than you have fingers and toes, and typical Samuel L. Jackson humor.

Video thumbnail
AMAZON PRIME
  • Mission: Impossible marathon
We’re half a year away from the seventh installment of Mission: Impossible, Dead Reckoning Part One, but you can never have too much Tom Cruise. The first four movies are streaming on Amazon Prime, so now is the time to catch up with special agent Ethan Hunt and his very skilled team for whom no mission is impossible. As you must know, with every one of these installments, Cruise has been pushing the envelope in terms of stunt work, so brace yourself for stuff like “standard” (BMW) bike and car chases, thrilling choreographed fights, and lots of running.

Because there’s almost nothing Jennifer Lopez can’t do, here’s the multi-hyphenated artist trying her hand at the action genre with help from Josh Duhamel. Shotgun Wedding tells the story of an island wedding party that comes to a sudden and unexpected end when gunmen show up, obviously unaware that the one and only Jenny from the Block is the bride – a bride that’s not afraid to kick some butt and shoot a gun herself. The title is a pun, you see.

Video thumbnail
PARAMOUNT+
  • Road Trip (2000)
The quintessential late-’90s, early-naughts comedy, which just happens to have a road trip theme. Four buddies embark on an extended road trip to retrieve an item that should never have gone out with the mail, and everything goes south from there. Starring all the stars you’d see in a Todd Phillips comedy back then: Sean William Scott, Amy Smart, DJ Qualls, and Tom Green.

  • Robocop (1987)
“Part man, part machine, all cop,” reads the tagline of this classic Paul Vehoeven film, starring Peter Weller as Alex Murphy, the Detroit cop turned powerful cyborg cop after he’s wounded terminally, and it’s decided that he’s the ideal candidate for a new program. Robocop is widely considered one of the best films of the ‘80s and one of the best action movies of all times because it mixes images of a gritty alternative future with a powerful message on the nature of humanity and identity.

  • Star Trek: Beyond, 2016
Arguably, the rebooted Star Trek with Chris Pine as the charming Captain James T. Kirk wasn’t as successful as previous installments, but to each Trekkie their own. If you’re among those who did love the reboot, this is the third installment – and 13th Star Trek film overall: Beyond brings back Pine and Zachary Quinto onto the USS Enterprise and into deeper space, where they’re faced with an even bigger and deadlier threat.

Video thumbnail


