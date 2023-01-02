Watch These Shows If You're a Car, Space or Aircraft Fan (January 2023 - HBO, Paramount+)

2022 was a terrible and terribly challenging year, and while it’s too early to predict how 2023 will be like, today is not the day to even entertain this idea. Today is the day to be lazy, still – and what better way to do it than by enjoying your favorite movie(s)?
Having too many options can be confusing, so like in the previous months, autoevolution is here to help you pick the best car-related content available on the biggest streaming platforms. January is known as the graveyard month in showbiz because not much is happening in terms of new releases, and even if it did, people are equally disinterested in it.
Streaming has changed that – not in the sense that it brings premieres, but rather by bringing classics back into the spotlight and generating interest from the viewers. So, January 2023 is marked by a revival of classics and only a few new releases of little interest to us. Here’s what’s new on the five biggest platforms this month.
- Minority Report (2002)
- Top Gun (1986)
- The Aviator (2004)
- The John Wick movies
- Pearl Harbor (2001)
- S.W.A.T. (2003)
- Mission: Impossible marathon
- Shotgun Wedding (2022)
- Road Trip (2000)
- Robocop (1987)
- Star Trek: Beyond, 2016