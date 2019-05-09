Watch the 2020 Mazda3 Getting Smashed by the IIHS and Earning a Top Safety Pick

Introduced in early 2019 at the Los Angeles Auto Show, the new Mazda3 finally got to through the trials and tribulations of the crash tests devised by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). And it was all worth it, as the car passed them all with flying colors.

The crash avoidance features worked in the IIHS tests when it came to avoiding collisions at speeds of 12 mph and 25 mph, with the forward collision warning components meeting the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) standards.



As detailed when it was introduced, the new 2020 version of the car sets new safety standards for the nameplate, in terms of both the active and passive systems deployed.



For the new generation, the A-pillar has been modified in terms of both thickness and shape, reducing to the minimum obstruction angle and the resulting blind spots. Also, as a first for the range, the new Mazda3 comes with a knee airbag for the driver’s seat.



To qualify for a Top Safety Pick rating, a car must earn good ratings in the driver-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests and a good or acceptable rating in the passenger-side small overlap front test. A superior rating for front crash prevention and a good or acceptable headlight rating are also required.



