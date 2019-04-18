Watch a 2019 BMW X5 Kidney Grille Glide Away Intact During IIHS Crash Test

The latest results from the crash tests conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) are in, and they include the rating for the 2019 BMW X5. Having been put through its paces by the safety watchdog, the SUV was found to comply with all the requirements needed to be handed the top distinction.

5 photos SUV received the Top Safety Pick+ from the IIHS as a result of its performances in all six of the organization’s evaluations: driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength, and head restraint tests.



The video released by the IIHS and attached at the bottom of this page shows the driver-side small overlap front crash test and, 20 seconds in, the flight capabilities of the car's kidney grille as the SUV hits the barrier.



Being equipped as standard with an above average front crash prevention system that works together with tow other optional system, it also managed to avoid collisions in 12 mph and 25 mph track tests.



“All three systems avoided collisions in 12 mph and 25 mph IIHS track tests and have a forward collision warning component that meets the criteria set by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration,” says the IIHS.



The IIHS values greatly the quality of the headlights of the cars it tests, and the + mark at the end of the distinction is partly owed to good-rated headlights.



The entry-level



According to the IIHS, the X5 is the fourth BMW model to earn a safety award this year, following the



The 2019 X5 was launched last summer and comes equipped with Adaptive Full LED headlamps, Active Blind Spot Detection, and Frontal Collision Warning with City Collision Mitigation, among others.



