2018 Hyundai Elantra Passes IIHS Passenger-Side Crash Test

An acceptable rating in the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's (IIHS) passenger-side small overlap front crash test is all it takes for a vehicle to be declared Top Safety Pick+. The last car to manage to pass the test is Hyundai's Elantra
, which now adds another accolade to its name, after already receiving the regular Safety Pick award
.
The passenger-side small overlap front crash test is designed to test the manufacturers' degree of attention when designing safety features for the passengers as well. The new test was introduced in October 2017 and, to IIHS' surprise, most of the cars tested until now faired better than expected.
In Elantra's case, passenger space was maintained reasonably well following the crash, with maximum intrusion of 7 inches at the lower door-hinge pillar. The dummy didn't behave as well after hitting the airbag, as it contacted it, then slid off toward the right, leaving the head at risk of striking forward structure.
The side curtain airbag functioned as intended and according to IIHS had sufficient coverage to protect the head from contact with side structure and outside objects.
Hyundai's optional front crash prevention system was also tested and managed to earn a superior rating. The IIHS found that at 12 mph the vehicle avoided a collision, while at a speed of 25 mph the impact speed was reduced by an average of 22 mph.
The rating applies, says the organization, to the Elantra models manufactured after December 2017. It was at that time Hyundai reinforced passenger-side pillars and door sills.
To be eligible for the Top Safety Pick+
award, a vehicle must get a good rating in the driver-side roof strength and head restraint tests, an acceptable or good rating in the passenger-side crash tests and advanced or superior rating for front crash prevention systems. Good headlight rating is also a must.